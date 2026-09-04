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Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors PV expands South Africa portfolio as exports gather pace

Tata Motors PV expands South Africa portfolio as exports gather pace

Nexon enters market as Osprey, becoming Tata's fifth PV offering; India already supplies over half of South Africa's light-vehicle imports

(L–R) Mr. Yash Khandelwal – Head, International Business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., Mr Rajesh Dehankar – Senior General Manager - Product Development, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., Mr. Jaco Oosthuizen – Head: Import and Distribution

(L–R) Mr. Yash Khandelwal – Head, International Business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., Mr Rajesh Dehankar – Senior General Manager - Product Development, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., Mr. Jaco Oosthuizen – Head: Import and Distribution Motus Group, Mr Vivek Srivatsa – Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., Mr. Thato Magasa – CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles South Africa.

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) has expanded its South African portfolio with the launch of the Nexon, which will be sold there as the Osprey, as the automaker steps up an export business that nearly quadrupled in FY26.
 
The Osprey becomes Tata Motors’ fifth passenger vehicle offering in South Africa, joining the Tiago, Punch, Curvv and Harrier. The Osprey becomes Tata Motors’ fifth passenger vehicle offering in South Africa, joining the Tiago, Punch, Curvv and Harrier. Priced from R249,900 (South African rand), the compact SUV will be offered in three variants. Tata had re-entered the South African passenger vehicle market in August 2025 after a six-year absence, with Motus Holdings as its distribution partner.
 
 
For Tata Motors, South Africa has already emerged as an important part of a broader attempt to build its passenger vehicle export business.
 
TMPV exported 10,201 vehicles in FY26, nearly four times the 2,693 units exported in FY25, according to its annual report. The company said its re-entry into South Africa was the largest contributor to this growth. It currently has a presence across five international markets — South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Bhutan.
 
The momentum continued in the first quarter of the current financial year. SIAM data show TMPV exported 2,432 passenger vehicles during April-June 2026, compared with 1,035 units a year earlier, an increase of around 135 per cent year-on-year.

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The company is targeting another sharp increase in exports this year. Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer of TMPV, said during the company's FY26 results call that exports could grow 70-100 per cent in FY27, depending on the production ramp-up and additions to its South African portfolio. “Last year we had a four times jump in exports...to 10,000-plus units. And this year also we are targeting anywhere between 70 per cent to 100 per cent kind of growth,” Chandra said.
 
At the upper end of that guidance, Tata Motors' passenger vehicle exports could cross 20,000 units in FY27.
 
The South Africa expansion comes as the market offers an attractive opportunity for Indian carmakers because of its high dependence on imported vehicles and the established position of India as its biggest sourcing base.
 South Africa sold 422,463 passenger cars in calendar 2025, according to naamsa, the country’s automotive industry body. Imports accounted for 82.8 per cent of passenger-car sales, translating into roughly 350,000 vehicles.
 
India also has a strong presence in South Africa’s broader light-vehicle import market, which includes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. South Africa imported 391,287 light vehicles in 2025, up 28.6 per cent from 304,175 units in 2024. India was the largest source, supplying 219,796 vehicles, or 56.2 per cent of these imports, followed by China with 91,326 units, or 23.3 per cent.
 
Several global automakers have established India as a production hub for small and entry-level cars, segments that have grown in popularity in South Africa, according to naamsa. Competition from China is also rising: its share of South Africa's light-vehicle imports increased to 23.3 per cent.
 
TMPV had also indicated at its investor day that it planned to scale up South African volumes through additional launches while entering new major markets across continents, making international business a more meaningful contributor to its passenger vehicle operations.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 5:34 PM IST