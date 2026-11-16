Tata Motors PV faces margin pain as JLR struggles with costs

JLR’s margins were affected by a sharp rise in commodity costs, higher variable marketing costs and an inferior product mix in Q2 sales. JLR is also experiencing soft demand in China. Margin guidance has been downgraded. High raw material costs also impacted India margins. Analysts are cutting FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates. JLR faces challenges on both demand and cost. It is trying to implement a major cost-reduction initiative, as is TMPV, but this may not fully offset the headwinds.

However, JLR volumes recovered after supply constraints eased, with 23.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in volumes to 91,700 units. The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin dropped to 1.1 per cent in Q2 from 2.8 per cent in Q1. Q2 also included an exceptional expense of £530 million related to voluntary redundancy payments and impairment of assets. Adjusted profit before tax (PBT) was £6 million. JLR's free cash flow was negative £1.5 billion in Q2.

India saw a 53 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue to ₹21,000 crore, with 40 per cent Y-o-Y growth in volumes. But margins fell 190 basis points Y-o-Y to 3.8 per cent due to high input costs and electric vehicles (EVs), which earn lower margins, playing a bigger role in the sales mix. PBT stood at ₹26 crore. Net consolidated automotive debt increased to ₹50,800 crore from ₹42,200 crore quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), with the entire debt attributed to JLR. The India business is net cash. TMPV’s free cash flow was positive in the first half (H1) of FY27 at ₹2,000 crore, and capital expenditure (capex) was ₹2,700 crore. FY27 domestic capex is guided at 6-7 per cent of revenue.

JLR targets 10 per cent annual growth in revenue. For FY27, guidance has been revised down to an EBIT margin of 2-3 per cent from 4 per cent earlier, while cash outflow is pegged at £1.25 billion versus breakeven earlier. The management is looking for double-digit earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins and positive cash generation in FY28, and net cash by FY30.

The management says demand in India in the second half (H2) is strong, supported by healthy orders, a strong portfolio and upcoming launches. However, industry growth is expected to moderate against a high base following GST 2.0. Monthly EV production will be ramped up to 20,000 from around 16,000 currently over the next two to three months. In FY28, overall EV penetration is expected to increase to 25 per cent.

Commodity pressures in steel, rubber and copper will remain high and are not expected to plateau until the March 2027 quarter (Q4). TMPV has offset 40 per cent of commodity inflation through a combination of price increases and cost-reduction initiatives, absorbing the balance, which is why margins have dropped. TMPV has taken cumulative price increases of 1.7 per cent across three hikes since April. Further hikes are likely across H2.

At JLR, H1 investments were $1.76 billion, with H2 investments expected to be a little lower, followed by moderation over the next 18-24 months. Reduced capex and higher Ebitda from new launches may improve cash flow. North America has seen H1 wholesales rise 20 per cent Y-o-Y. But China and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are underperforming key markets. China wholesales declined 45 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2 and 36 per cent in H1, while MENA demand and logistics have been hit by ongoing conflict. Three new luxury EVs were launched during Q2, with deliveries to begin from early calendar year 2027.

In India, TMPV delivered its highest-ever quarterly volumes of over 200,000 units in Q2FY27. India's market share is 14.3 per cent. October volumes hit 75,000 units, with market share up to 14.8 per cent. Growth is broad-based. About 50 per cent of volumes are from alternative powertrains, with EV penetration at 23 per cent. EV volumes rose 90 per cent Y-o-Y. EV market share is up 380 basis points Q-o-Q to 43 per cent.

The management is accelerating cost-reduction initiatives. Around 40 per cent of the portfolio is covered under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, with approvals for two models awaited. PLI benefits of ₹831 crore were received or approved in H1 (₹500 crore in Q2). Ambitious cost-reduction targets over the next 24 months are designed to offset the withdrawal of PLI benefits.

The margin pressures across JLR and TMPV and the headwinds JLR faces are serious concerns in the near term. Some analysts have cut consolidated earnings estimates for FY27 by 65-70 per cent. Given ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, the stock could experience bearish trends.