Tata Motors PV unveils Tata.cars as new customer-facing brand identity

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) on Thursday unveiled Tata.cars as its new customer-facing identity, giving its passenger vehicle business a distinct brand expression as the company enters what Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shailesh Chandra described as its “next chapter”.

The new identity will progressively be visible across dealerships and showrooms, digital touchpoints, after-sales and service, and marketing communications. The company’s legal and registered name will, however, continue to be Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, and will be used for statutory filings, manufacturing plants and official contracts.

The move comes after the demerger of the erstwhile Tata Motors into independently run passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle businesses, and gives the passenger vehicle company a sharper consumer-facing identity of its own. The demerger became effective on October 1, 2025. The commercial vehicle undertaking was transferred to the erstwhile TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd, which subsequently became Tata Motors Ltd, while the passenger vehicle business remained with the company now named Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

The commercial vehicle business already operates with a distinct identity and the brand promise “Better Always”, which Tata Motors describes as guiding its standalone CV business following the demerger.

For the passenger vehicle business, “Nothing’s too far” will form the central brand promise underpinning Tata.cars.

“The Tata name carries forward our heritage, our values and the trust earned over generations, while the ‘.cars’ following it gives our passenger vehicle business a distinct, modern and future-facing expression,” Chandra said while unveiling the identity.

“It is a brand system designed to grow across products, technologies, experiences and models,” he added.

The introduction of Tata.cars does not mean the disappearance of Tata.ev, the separate identity Tata has built for its electric passenger vehicles. Tata.ev will continue to be used for the company’s electric cars and its dedicated EV dealerships, while Tata.cars becomes the broader customer-facing identity of the passenger vehicle business.

The change, therefore, creates a clearer brand architecture for Tata’s automotive businesses at a time when the group has structurally separated passenger and commercial vehicles.

Chandra positioned the new identity as more than a change in nomenclature, arguing that the company needed to evolve the way it presented itself to a new generation of Indian car buyers.

“As India enters a new chapter and we aspire higher, we must reflect on how we will connect with a fundamentally different generation of Indians,” he said, describing the emerging consumer as expressive and ambitious and “ready to go further, expect more and define its own path”.

“Brands are not simply defined by what they offer. They are defined by what they stand for, how they make people feel and whether they reflect who they are,” he said.

The identity change comes as Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle business crosses 7 million customers, a milestone that Chandra described as a springboard for the company’s next phase.

“Seven million is not just another milestone. It is a starting point that launches us into our next chapter,” he said.

The company intends to use the next phase to reach more customers, strengthen its position in electric vehicles and improve the experience around buying, servicing and owning its vehicles.

“Growth for us has never been defined by numbers alone. It is about creating products that anticipate evolving aspirations. It is about advancing design, technology and software in ways that make mobility more meaningful,” Chandra said.

“It is about reimagining retail, service and ownership experiences so that every interaction reflects the same care and thoughtfulness as the vehicle itself,” he added.

The brand shift also follows a larger corporate restructuring at Tata Motors. The group had announced the demerger to give its passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle businesses greater strategic focus and agility. Following completion of the restructuring, the passenger vehicle company includes the Indian PV operations and its interests in Jaguar Land Rover, while the CV business operates separately.

In his FY26 shareholder address, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had described the year as the company’s first as an “exclusive, personal mobility company” following the demerger and said Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles would focus on building “distinctive, trusted and aspirational brands” that connect more meaningfully with customers. He also referred to the introduction of a “more purposeful brand proposition” at the passenger vehicle business.

The Tata.cars identity builds on that strategy while retaining the Tata name at its core.

Chandra said the company had evolved alongside India’s changing automobile market over more than three decades — from the Indica, Safari and Sierra to the Nexon and Punch and, more recently, its electric vehicle portfolio.

“Our products have evolved. Our design has evolved. Our technology, retail environments, digital platforms and ownership experiences continue to evolve. And today, our customer-facing identity evolves as well to reflect this transformation,” he said.

“What does not change is who we are — the heritage and the values we stand for.”

The new brand proposition attempts to connect mobility with the aspirations of Indian consumers rather than positioning the company merely as a manufacturer of cars.

“For them, a car is more than transportation. It is an enabler. It closes the distance between aspiration and opportunity, between where people are and where they want to be,” Chandra said.

“That is the promise at the heart of Tata.cars,” he added.

The company sums up that proposition in its new line: “When India sits in a Tata car, nothing’s too far.”