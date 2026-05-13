Tata Motors Q4 PAT rises 34% to ₹1,793 cr on strong operational performance

Commercial vehicle maker Tata Motors reported a strong operational performance for the March quarter and full year FY26, driven by higher truck and bus volumes, improved realisations, export growth, and tighter cost controls, even as exceptional charges weighed on annual profit.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations for the fourth quarter rose 19.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹26,098 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) increased 34 per cent to ₹1,793 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin expanded 150 basis points to 13.1 per cent, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin improved 230 basis points to 11.5 per cent.

For FY26, the company posted its highest-ever revenue and EBITDA, with consolidated revenue at ₹83,900 crore, EBITDA margin at 12.3 per cent, and EBIT margin at 10.2 per cent. Profit before tax rose 7 per cent to ₹6,100 crore, but annual PAT declined 24 per cent to ₹3,026 crore due to exceptional items linked to labour code provisions, demerger costs, and mark-to-market losses. The company ended the year with a net cash position of ₹13,700 crore; full-year free cash flow rose sharply to ₹12,400 crore.

The stock ended marginally lower on the BSE at ₹336.7.

Commercial vehicle (CV) wholesales during the March quarter rose 25 per cent to 132,000 units; full-year wholesales grew 14 per cent to 428,000 units. The company retained leadership across segments, with overall domestic CV market share at 35.7 per cent, heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) at 55 per cent, intermediate and light commercial vehicles (ILCVs) at 39.5 per cent, small commercial vehicles (SCVs) at 26.8 per cent, and passenger carriers at 36.4 per cent.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Girish Wagh described FY26 as an “inflection point”, with volumes crossing pre-FY19 peaks on the back of goods and services tax (GST) reforms and infrastructure spending. Chief Financial Officer GV Ramanan noted that EBITDA margin crossed the “teens” in the March quarter, with free cash flow ahead of the company’s own FY27 targets.

The West Asia conflict, which began in late February, has since introduced headwinds on freight, fuel availability, and supply chains, though Wagh said underlying demand remains intact. Commodity pressures — across steel, aluminium, rubber, and precious metals — are an added concern. The company took a price increase earlier in the year but has opted not to fully pass through the current cost push. “We are working on a cost management agenda to protect the growth momentum and avoid disrupting demand,” Wagh said. Ramanan added that operational efficiencies and supply chain initiatives would help offset near-term pressures.

On FY27, management guided for single-digit volume growth. “April numbers showed double-digit growth on a year-on-year basis, and underlying demand drivers remain robust,” Wagh said, flagging diesel prices, the West Asia situation, and the monsoon as key monitorables. Diesel is a particularly sensitive input, forming 25-50 per cent of total cost of ownership across segments.

On exports, Wagh pointed to SAARC and African markets as near-term drivers, while expecting the West Asia to rebound strongly once the conflict ends, driven by reconstruction demand. Electric vehicle (EV) penetration in the CV portfolio reached 6-7 per cent as of March-April, across a range spanning 1-tonne to 55-tonne vehicles and buses. Wagh sees room for faster adoption if the energy crisis nudges more fleet operators towards electrification.

During the year, Tata Motors launched 17 next-generation trucks, won bus orders exceeding 5,000 units from state transport undertakings, and secured a 70,000-vehicle export order from Indonesia. Regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisition of Iveco Group N.V. are progressing, with closure expected by Q2 FY27.