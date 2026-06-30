Tata Motors ramps up EV capacity as Sierra launch adds to supply pressure

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is accelerating manufacturing expansion and strengthening its supplier network as demand for its electric vehicles (EVs) outpaces production capacity, with the launch of the Sierra EV expected to add further pressure on supplies.

The company on Tuesday launched the Sierra EV at an introductory price of ₹18.7 lakh, with prices going up to ₹24.7 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the electric SUV will compete with the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV in India's fast-growing midsize electric SUV segment.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shailesh Chandra said Tata Motors has moved beyond the phase of creating demand for electric vehicles and is now focused on meeting it, with bookings across its EV portfolio running well ahead of available supply.

"Our challenge has shifted from demand creation to demand fulfilment," Chandra said, adding that the company is ramping up production, onboarding alternate suppliers for critical components and expanding manufacturing capacity to ease supply bottlenecks.

The supply crunch has been particularly evident for the recently launched Harrier EV, where demand is nearly twice the company's current production capacity. Chandra said the Sierra EV is also expected to witness strong demand, adding further pressure on the company's manufacturing operations.

To address the constraints, Tata Motors has initiated capacity expansion plans over the next several quarters while qualifying additional suppliers to reduce dependence on single sources for long lead-time components.

"We are currently producing around 60,000 to 65,000 vehicles every month. The immediate objective is to consistently reach about 70,000 units a month, supported by capacity expansion and supplier ramp-up, with a significant share of the increase coming from EVs," Chandra said.

These measures, he said, are aimed at narrowing the gap between demand and supply as electric vehicle adoption gathers pace.

Chandra also noted that electric passenger vehicle penetration has risen sharply from 2.5 per cent in FY25 to 4.5 per cent in FY26 and is expected to approach 8 per cent by the end of the current financial year. Tata Motors expects the broader passenger vehicle industry to grow around 10 per cent this financial year, with EVs accounting for an increasing share of incremental demand.

The company has outlined an aggressive electrification strategy, targeting electric vehicles to account for more than 30 per cent of its passenger vehicle sales by FY31. As part of that plan, Tata Motors intends to expand its EV portfolio to 10 models while continuously upgrading existing products to improve range, technology and value proposition.

For Tata Motors, however, the immediate challenge remains ensuring production keeps pace with demand.

"The real problem that has to be solved is capacity," Chandra said, indicating that manufacturing expansion has become the company's top priority as India's EV market gains momentum.