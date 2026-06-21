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Tata Motors secures orders for over 3,400 electric commercial vehicles

Tata Motors secured orders for over 3,400 electric commercial vehicles, signalling wider adoption of EVs beyond pilot projects

Tata

The company said over the past 12 months, it has significantly strengthened its electric commercial vehicle portfolio

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

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Commercial vehicle major Tata Motors on Sunday said it has secured orders for over 3,400 electric commercial vehicles (eCV) across freight, logistics and passenger mobility segments.

The orders comprising around 2,000 small commercial vehicles and pick-ups, 900 trucks, and 500 buses, cut across a diverse range of applications from e-commerce, logistics, FMCG and FMCD distribution, and intra-city mobility to demanding sectors like cement, steel, mining, and tarmac operations, alongside inter- and intra-city passenger transport.

This wide-ranging deployment reflects growing customer confidence in electric mobility solutions in real-world conditions and signals a decisive shift from pilot programmes to scaled, operational integration of EVs across use cases, Tata Motors said.

 

The company said over the past 12 months, it has significantly strengthened its electric commercial vehicle portfolio, introducing a new generation of eCVs tailored to varied duty cycles and operating conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tata Motors Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India

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First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

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