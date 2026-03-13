Tata Motors secures orders for over 5,000 buses from state transport bodies

Tata Motors has secured cumulative orders for more than 5,000 buses and bus chassis from multiple state transport undertakings (STUs) across India, strengthening its position in the public transport segment. According to the company, the orders were awarded through competitive e-bidding under the government procurement system and will be executed in phases as per agreements with the respective state transport authorities. The orders have been placed by several STUs, including Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, among others. Company executives said the orders cover a range of passenger mobility products designed for intercity, intracity and long-haul operations. The vehicles will include models such as Tata Magna, Tata Cityride, Tata Starbus, Tata Starbus Prime and chassis platforms including LPO 1618, LPO 1622 and LPO 1822.

“These cumulative orders strengthen our position as the country’s preferred mobility partner. With a lifecycle support ecosystem built around customer uptime, we continue to enable STUs to serve millions of passengers every day,” said Anand S, Vice President and Head of Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business at Tata Motors.

Tata Motors faces competition in the bus segment from rivals such as Ashok Leyland, which recently secured an order for 1,937 buses from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings. Eicher Motors, its joint venture VE Commercial Vehicles with the Volvo Group, is also a key player in India’s bus market.

Tata Motors said its commercial passenger vehicle portfolio spans buses ranging from 9-seater to 55-seater configurations across multiple powertrain options. The company also supports customers through its lifecycle service programme, Sampoorna Seva 2.0, which provides maintenance, spare parts availability and breakdown assistance.

Several state transport corporations across India are expanding their fleets as part of ongoing modernisation efforts. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, for instance, plans to add around 8,000 buses by 2026 to strengthen its network and replace ageing vehicles. Industry estimates suggest that, combining central government schemes and individual state procurements, between 10,000 and 15,000 buses could be tendered or ordered by state transport undertakings in 2026, with a significant portion expected to be electric buses as authorities push for cleaner public transport.

India’s state-run transport undertakings operate extensive bus networks that serve millions of passengers daily, particularly in semi-urban and rural regions. Fleet augmentation and replacement tenders are periodically issued by states to improve connectivity and operational efficiency.

Part of the Tata Group, Tata Motors is one of India’s largest manufacturers of trucks and buses, with a presence across domestic and international markets. The company said it currently operates more than 4,500 sales and service touchpoints across the country to support commercial vehicle customers.