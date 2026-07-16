Tata Motors seeks changes to draft CAFE norms over credit mechanism

India’s largest electric passenger vehicle (PV) maker supports the introduction of a credit-debit mechanism in principle but seeks significant changes to its design, Business Standard has learnt from sources. The newspaper also reviewed a copy of a July 14 letter Tata Motors sent to the Power Ministry and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

The letter was sent days after the Centre proposed amendments to the CAFE-II framework to introduce a market-based credit-debit mechanism for PV manufacturers. According to the proposed amendments, manufacturers that top their prescribed fuel-efficiency targets will earn tradable credits and those falling short will accumulate debits. The proposal also allows manufacturers with debit balances to purchase credits from BEE at ₹2,500 per gram of CO2/km. Tata Motors had not responded to Business Standard’s email for comments till press time.

The amendments follow the Centre’s decision to waive around ₹2,700 crore in penalties that several PV manufacturers would otherwise have faced under the CAFE-II regime. They propose to replace a purely penalty-driven approach with a market-linked compliance mechanism.

Tata Motors supports the broader objective of creating a credit market, but argues that the proposed framework risks weakening the incentive structure that CAFE regulations aim to create.

‘Cheaper to buy credits than comply’

The company’s strongest objection relates to the pricing of credits sold by BEE. According to its letter, Clause (f) of the draft notification allows manufacturers with debit balances to purchase credits directly from BEE at ₹2,500 per gram of CO2/km. Tata Motors says that non-compliance with the Energy Conservation Act works out to nearly ₹5,000 per gram of CO2/km, meaning the proposed BEE credits will be available for half the statutory cost.

The company argues that such a structure could fundamentally alter PV manufacturers’ investment decisions.

“If the cost of modifying products, improving fuel efficiency, changing technology or otherwise achieving compliance is higher than ₹2,500 per g CO2/km, it becomes cheaper to buy the credit than to comply,” the letter said.

Tata Motors argues such an outcome will defeat CAFE, whose objective is to encourage manufacturers to improve powertrains, invest in cleaner technologies, optimise product portfolios and reduce fleet emissions over successive model cycles, rather than provide a lower-cost post-facto compliance route.

The company has also objected to BEE’s proposed dual role under the draft mechanism.

According to the draft, BEE will verify credits and debits, administer manufacturers’ passbooks and oversee compliance, while also selling credits directly to manufacturers.

Tata Motors says that combining the roles of regulator, market administrator, price-setter and seller could undermine confidence in the market.

“A credit market can command confidence only if the regulator remains visibly neutral,” the company says, adding that BEE should be responsible for verification, records and compliance oversight. It should facilitate transactions between manufacturers and not become a market participant itself.

The company instead proposed that manufacturers exceeding their targets should trade credits directly with those facing compliance gaps. The method will allow market-based price discovery while preserving the regulator’s neutrality, it says.

Tata Motors says that compliance credits should arise only from actual, measurable and verified “over-compliance” with fuel-efficiency targets. Credits generated merely upon payment to BEE, without any corresponding reduction in fuel consumption or emissions, will not represent genuine environmental performance, it says.

The letter notes that manufacturers exceeding CAFE targets have incurred significant engineering costs, accepted commercial risks and allocated capital for cleaner technologies and improved fleet efficiency. Credits earned through such investments, it argues, should not be diluted by those created administratively without equivalent environmental gains.

According to the company, unlimited BEE-originated credits could depress the value of credits generated through genuine over-compliance and weaken incentives for future investments in cleaner technologies.

Carry forward surplus credits

Tata Motors has suggested that credits earned through verified “over-compliance” should be allowed to be carried forward into subsequent compliance periods instead of lapsing at the end of the FY23-FY27 block.

The company says that since such credits represent environmental benefits already delivered and investments already made, allowing them to expire could discourage manufacturers from exceeding future targets.

Tata Motors has requested the Power Ministry and BEE to make four key changes before finalising the framework.

It has sought deletion of the provision allowing BEE to sell credits directly to manufacturers; proposed that credits should arise only from verified over-compliance by automakers; recommended retaining the statutory consequence for any residual non-compliance after genuine manufacturer-generated credits are exhausted; and requested that unused credits be allowed to be carried forward into future compliance blocks.

The company supports the government in establishing a credit-debit mechanism under the CAFE framework, but safeguards are needed to preserve market integrity, reward genuine over-achievement and ensure that the mechanism continues to drive fuel efficiency, lower emissions and cleaner mobility.

Key concerns