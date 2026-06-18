Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2.5% from July

Tata Motors said on Thursday it would increase prices across its commercial vehicle range by up to 2.5 per cent, effective July 1,

its second hike in three months as automakers grapple with rising costs from the West Asia war.

The hike is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs, the demerged commercial vehicle arm of the Tata group said.

Firm joins govt scheme for discount on old trucks, buses Tata Motors has joined the government’s scheme to provide discounts for the replacement of old trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR, an official statement said on Thursday.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the automaker will provide an 8 per cent discount on the ex-showroom price of eligible trucks and buses purchased under the scheme. The MoU was signed between the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Tata Motors.

For electric vehicles, the discount shall be equal to the amount applicable to an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle of the equivalent Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) category, it added.