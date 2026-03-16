Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by up to 1.5% from April 1

Tata Motors on Monday said it will increase the prices of its commercial vehicle range by up to 1.5 per cent from April 1.

The price increase is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The increase will vary, depending on the model and variant, it added.

Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses.

Tata Motors shares on Monday ended 2.82 per cent up at Rs 437.75 apiece on BSE.