Tata Power aims for ₹1 trillion revenue by 2030, plans Odisha solar unit

Tata Power is targeting Rs 1 trillion in revenue and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 10,000 crore by 2030, the company's Chairman N Chandrasekaran said at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday. It is also targeting a generation capacity of 30 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

For FY26, the company's revenue stood at Rs 63,681 crore, while net profit was Rs 5,212 crore. He said the company has crossed 26 GW of generation capacity, including the pipeline, with 66 per cent of the capacity being clean and green. The company's total operational generation capacity currently stands at 16.7 GW.

Additionally, it has allocated about Rs 100,000 crore in capital expenditure until FY30, with an average of Rs 25,000 crore per year targeted over the next four financial years.

Chandrasekaran also said the company plans to enter the nuclear power space, including small modular reactors (SMRs). "We are in discussion, and it will require government approval. It will take time, but we are looking at that," he said.

It will expand its solar manufacturing with a new 10 GW project to be announced in the coming months in Odisha. Its 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, has been operational for the past one year.

On pumped hydro storage projects, he said progress has been made on the 1,000 MW Bhivpuri Pumped Storage Project, and work on the 1,800 MW Shirwata Pumped Storage Project is also expected to begin.

Meanwhile, the company is working with Tata AutoComp Systems to produce battery packs. He said, "Battery energy storage systems (BESS) is a big area of focus, both in the enterprise and the residential segments. We work with Tata AutoComp Systems to produce the battery packs. And there is also a discussion between Tata Power and our battery company, Agratas."

He added that Tata Power is expanding its wind power capacity on the western coast and the Tamil Nadu coast. "We are looking at an opportunity to do between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. So all those budgets are under consideration," he said.

It has crossed 2 lakh cumulative home electric vehicle charger installations. The company's transmission portfolio stands at 7,000 circuit kilometres (ckm), including a pipeline of more than 1,800 ckm, and it plans to cross 10,000 ckm.

In the rooftop solar segment, it installed nearly 2 GW of capacity during the last financial year, taking cumulative installations beyond 4 GW.

Its distribution business serves more than 13.1 million customers across seven distribution companies (discoms) in Delhi, Mumbai, Ajmer and the entire state of Odisha. For the first time, all four Odisha discoms have started paying dividends to their shareholders. Aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses were also reduced by 2 per cent in FY26, taking the total reduction to 15 per cent since the takeover, he said, adding that the company is open to expanding its distribution footprint wherever there is an opportunity.