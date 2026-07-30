Tata Power begins work on Rs 5,750-crore Andhra renewable project

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), one of India's leading renewable energy companies and a subsidiary of Tata Power, on Thursday conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for its 800 megawatt (MW) renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh, involving an investment of ₹5,750 crore. The project marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to accelerating India's clean energy transition through innovative and reliable renewable energy solutions.

The project comprises 400 MW of wind power capacity (at Kanekallu, Anantapur district) and 400 MW of solar power capacity (at Pattikonda, Kurnool district). TPREL will serve as the project developer for the wind asset, while Suzlon will undertake the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) scope for the wind component in Anantapur. Suzlon is a leading wind turbine manufacturer and end-to-end wind energy solutions provider.

The remaining 400 MW project will be developed by TPREL for NTPC and will comprise a 200 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project for NTPC.

The FDRE project will incorporate a battery energy storage system (BESS) with a storage capacity of 25 MW/50 MWh. The remaining 200 MW of solar capacity is available for future allocation. The project has secured 800 MW inter-state transmission system (ISTS) connectivity at the Anantapur II and Kurnool-4 CTUIL substations, enabling efficient evacuation of renewable power through the national transmission network. The availability of ISTS connectivity provides a robust transmission network for efficient power evacuation from the project.

The project is being implemented in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, which seeks to encourage large-scale investments in clean energy, accelerate renewable capacity addition and promote sustainable industrial growth in the state.

The project will require a total land area of 3,462 acres, including 2,700 acres for the solar installation and 760 acres for the wind project.

In addition to strengthening renewable energy infrastructure, the project will provide annual lease rental income. Furthermore, it will create around 4,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities during the project development, construction and operational phases, delivering sustained socio-economic benefits to the region.

Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, said: "Andhra Pradesh is committed to creating a world-class ecosystem that accelerates clean energy adoption, attracts responsible investments and drives sustainable industrial development. The groundbreaking ceremony of the 800 MW renewable energy project marks another important milestone in that journey and reflects the growing confidence of leading enterprises in the state's progressive policy framework. As we continue to strengthen our infrastructure and investment ecosystem, partnerships such as these will play a pivotal role in advancing Andhra Pradesh's long-term growth while contributing to India's clean energy transition."

Praveer Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Tata Power, said: "The groundbreaking of the 800 MW renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh marks a significant step in Tata Power's mission to accelerate India's clean energy transition. By integrating 400 MW of solar and 400 MW of wind capacity, the project will contribute to the development of reliable and round-the-clock renewable power, supporting the nation's growing energy needs while advancing sustainability goals. We are grateful to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for its progressive vision and support in fostering a conducive ecosystem for clean energy investments."

Girish Tanti, co-founder, Suzlon Group, said: "Andhra Pradesh has set an inspiring benchmark for India's energy transition with its vision to achieve more than 72 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and net zero by 2047. Suzlon is proud to have partnered with the state for over two decades, today contributing nearly 38 per cent of its installed wind energy capacity through 1,600 MW across eight wind sites. We are equally proud to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Tata Power Renewables through this 400 MW project. Together, we have now crossed the 1 GW milestone, reflecting our shared commitment to accelerating India's clean energy transition and supporting Andhra Pradesh's vision of an energy-secure future."

The project further reinforces TPREL's position as a leader in India's renewable energy transition and reflects its continued commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality renewable energy solutions that support the country's target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. It also underscores the company's focus on developing large-scale solar projects that are efficient, reliable and technology-driven.

This initiative supports Tata Power's long-term goal of achieving 100 per cent clean energy by 2045 and complements its expanding renewable energy portfolio, which currently totals 17.7 GW, including 9.8 GW under construction.