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Tata Power commissions 400 kV Tanda-Gonda, Gonda-Basti lines in UP

With this milestone, the company has now commissioned all Extra High Voltage (EHV) transmission lines and substations under the South East UP Power Transmission Company Limited project

Tata power

The SEUPPTCL is part of Resurgent Power Ventures Pte. Ltd, a joint venture led by Tata Power along with ICICI Bank and global investors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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Tata Power on Wednesday announced the commissioning of two transmission lines - 400 Kilovolt (Kv) TandaGonda and 400kV GondaBasti double-circuit line spanning 154 circuit kilometres (Ckm) in Uttar Pradesh.

With this milestone, the company has now commissioned all Extra High Voltage (EHV) transmission lines and substations under the South East UP Power Transmission Company Limited (SEUPPTCL) project, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the network now comprises three 765 kV lines comprising 951 Ckm, fourteen 400 kV lines comprising 566 Ckm, and three 765/400 kV substations with 3460 MVA transformation capacity across the state.

The commissioning of four transmission assets namely 765 kV MainpuriBara Single Circuit Line, 765 kV MainpuriUnnao Single Circuit Line, 400 kV TandaGonda and 400Kv Gonda-Basti double-circuit line will enable the safe and reliable evacuation of over 4,000 MW of thermal power generated within Uttar Pradesh.

 

With the commissioning of these seventeen 765 kV and 400 kV corridors spanning 1,517 circuit kilometres, Tata Power's total operational transmission network has expanded to 5,466 circuit kilometres, with an additional 1,863 circuit kilometres currently under construction.

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The SEUPPTCL is part of Resurgent Power Ventures Pte. Ltd, a joint venture led by Tata Power along with ICICI Bank and global investors.

The project was acquired as part of the resolution of stressed assets in the power sector.

This portfolio spans the entire power value chain, from renewable and conventional energy generation to transmission, distribution, trading, storage solutions, and solar cell and module manufacturing.

Tata Power has 7.5 GW of clean energy generation, constituting 46 per cent of its total capacity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tata Power Uttar Pradesh Power transmission projects Power Transmission

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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