Tata Power, Druk Green ink pact for Bhutan's clean energy framework

Tata Power on Monday said it has inked an initial pact with Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) to build a training framework for developing 5,000 MW clean energy capacity in Bhutan.

Training programmes will be delivered through Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI), it said in a statement.

"This partnership with DGPC underscores our collective vision of creating a future-ready talent ecosystem for Bhutan's growing clean energy sector," Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, said.

Dasho Chhewang Rinzin, MD, DGPC, said the MoU is a practical step towards strengthening local capabilities required under the ongoing partnership to develop 5,000 MW of clean energy capacity in Bhutan.

TPSDI was established to bridge the skill gap in the power sector by delivering industry-relevant, modular training and certification programmes.

It operates a robust training network across India, offering hands-on training across the power value chain, including thermal, hydel, and renewable energy technologies such as solar, wind, and green hydrogen.

The MoU was formally signed by Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, and Rinzin, Managing Director, DGPC.