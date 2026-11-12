Thursday, November 12, 2026 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Power seeks cost-linked Mundra tariff pacts with 4 more states

Tata Power seeks cost-linked Mundra tariff pacts with 4 more states

The company is seeking to finalize supplementary power-purchase contracts with Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana after it finalized a deal with Gujarat to sell power at prices

Tata Power, power projects, power grid, power sector, power industy, grid, electricity, electricity grid, electric grid

Tata Power has been seeking tariffs that reflect fuel costs to operate its Mundra plant consistently | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rakesh Sharma and Rajesh Kumar Singh
 
Tata Power Co. expects to soon sign agreements with four Indian states allowing it to charge prices for electricity from its 4-gigawatt plant in Gujarat reflecting higher cost of coal, Chief Executive Officer Praveer Sinha said Wednesday.
 
The company is seeking to finalize supplementary power-purchase contracts with Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana after it finalized a deal with Gujarat to sell power at prices that are in line with fuel costs. 
 
“We are working closely with all of them to get these things finalized,” he told reporters on an earnings call. “We expect at least two more states of Rajasthan and Haryana to sign before December end.”
 
 
Tata Power has been seeking tariffs that reflect fuel costs to operate its Mundra plant consistently. The company agreed to sell electricity at a fixed price when it won the tender to build the plant on India’s west coast in December 2006, using coal imported from Indonesia. That tariff became uneconomical after Indonesia changed its coal-pricing rules in 2010 and linked the fuel to international benchmarks, pushing the plant into years of losses and forcing it to operate below capacity.

Also Read

Tata Power shares gain 2% after Q2 profit rises 33%; analysts upbeat

Tata Power shares gain 2% after Q2 profit rises 33%; analysts upbeat

Tata power

Tata Power Q2 profit rises 33% to ₹1,652 cr; ₹11,871 cr project approved

Tata power

Singapore court orders seizure, sale of Tata Power's shares in its arms

Tata Group, Tata, Tata Sons

Tata Power Renewables commissions 300 MW project for Seci in Karnataka

Tata power

Tata Power to set up ₹54 crore GCC in Odisha for next-gen energy solutions

 
Shares of the company rose as much as 2.1% in early trading Wednesday, approaching their highest level in about two months. 
 
The company’s board approved building a 1.8 gigawatts pumped storage project with an investment of 118.7 billion rupees. It has installed generation capacity of about 17 gigawatts currently.
 
Sinha also said the power producer has appealed to Singapore’s Supreme Court against a ruling that upheld a $490 million arbitration award against the company. The appeal is scheduled for a hearing on Jan. 19.
 
The Singapore International Commercial Court rejected Tata Power’s challenge to damages awarded to Kleros Capital Partners for violating an agreement related to a bid for a coal asset in Russia and denying the investor an opportunity to benefit. The court also rejected Tata Power’s argument that the majority arbitration award breached principles of natural justice.
 
The Mumbai-based power producer earlier Wednesday reported net income of 13.7 billion rupees ($146 million) for the July-September quarter, up 49% from a year earlier. Sinha attributed the increase to a sharp rise in electricity demand amid a weak monsoon and heat wave conditions. 

More From This Section

HFCL, HFCL Ltd

HFCL secures ₹834 crore overseas orders to supply optical fibre cables

Ola, Cab, Ola cab

CCPA orders Ola to stop advance tipping feature, imposes ₹10 lakh fine

billionaire Gautam Adani

Adani Group eyes mix of equity, debt for $2.9 billion Evos takeover

Haldiram

Haldiram Snacks begins IPO process, eyes ₹10,000 crore listing in late 2027

BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy

BEML plans to build tunnel-boring machines to cut reliance on China

Topics : Tata Power Mundra power plant Mundra Power power plants

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStock to Buy TodayNifty Trading StrategyTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 11:00 AM IST