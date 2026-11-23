EPC major Tata Projects Ltd (TPL) on Monday said it has secured an order to build the complete supporting setup for a 1,600 MW coal-fired power plant in Central India.

Under the contract, Tata Projects will be responsible for the design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning of the project's balance-of-plant systems.

These systems encompass critical infrastructure required to support reliable plant operations beyond the boiler-turbine-generator island, the company said in a statement.

"Tata Projects Ltd (TPL), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies, has been awarded the complete Balance of Plant (BoP) turnkey package for a 2 x 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Central India by a leading integrated power utility," the statement said.

The project encompasses the complete BoP scope, including coal and biomass handling systems, fuel and ash management facilities, water intake, treatment and cooling systems, electrical infrastructure and power evacuation systems, and all associated civil and structural works required for the project , it said.

This award reflects the confidence that customers place in the company's technical depth and execution capabilities, said Rajiv Menon, President & Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, Tata Projects.

Tata Projects has expertise in providing sustainable solutions in the execution of large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects. Its portfolio also includes refineries and petrochemical plants.