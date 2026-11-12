Tata Projects-led JV wins Dhaka Metro contract for 5.2-km underground line

Tata Projects on Thursday said the company, along with Japanese firms Nishimatsu Construction and Toda Corporation, has bagged an order to build an underground section of the Dhaka Metro, further expanding its global urban transit footprint.

The project encompasses civil works, including architectural finishes and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, for the construction of a 5.2-km underground main line. It also includes three underground stations -- Khilkhet, Airport Terminal-3, and Airport -- along with a shaft at the northern end.

"Tata Projects Limited (TPL), as part of the Nishimatsu-TPL-Toda Joint Venture, has secured Contract Package CP06 from Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) for a key section of the Dhaka Metro network in Bangladesh," the company said in a statement.

The Dhaka Metro project reinforces Tata Projects' position as an integrated engineering and execution partner, demonstrating its ability to deliver complex metro systems in collaboration with global contractors and public-sector agencies, the company said.

This project is a critical component of Bangladesh's vision to modernise urban transportation, enhance connectivity, reduce congestion, and support sustainable economic growth in Dhaka.

The project is being implemented with funding support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"As urbanisation drives unprecedented investments in metro and rail networks across the Middle East, Asia and emerging markets, we believe this project enhances our visibility as a reliable partner for governments, developers and international EPC companies seeking strong execution capabilities, engineering excellence and local delivery expertise," Rajiv Menon, President & Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, Tata Projects said.

Tata Projects is a leading technology-led engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. It specialises in delivering sustainable solutions for large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects, and has a strong presence in refineries and petrochemical plants.