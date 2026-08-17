Tata Sons AGM scheduled for Tuesday likely to be adjourned over Trust issue

The Annual General Meeting of Tata Sons, scheduled for Tuesday, is likely to be adjourned as Sir Ratan Tata Trust, a key shareholder in the holding company of the Tata Group, is unable to nominate a representative due to a regulatory restriction imposed by Maharashtra's Charity Commissioner, people familiar with the matter said.

The meeting is scheduled to consider, among other matters, the directorship of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who has decided not to seek another term when his current tenure ends in February.

As per a notice circulated by the company earlier, the AGM is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2026 at 2:30 pm through video-conferencing or other audio-visual means.

Apart from taking up Chandrasekaran's renomination as director, the Tata Sons AGM is also supposed to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company for fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and to declare dividend on ordinary shares of the company for the financial year 2025-26.

The meeting is likely to be adjourned as the issue with the representation of Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) remains, the people said.

It is understood that Tata Sons has not communicated any change in the scheduled AGM date to shareholders and the company plans to proceed with the meeting, but adjourn it if the required quorum is not achieved.

The problem stems from the inability of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) - which holds a 23.56 per cent stake in Tata Sons - to hold a board meeting because of an order issued by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner in May pending an inquiry into the composition of its board. Without a board meeting, SRTT cannot jointly nominate a representative with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), a step required under Tata Sons' Articles of Association for the AGM quorum.

SDTT holds 27.98 per cent of Tata Sons. Article 86 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association requires at least five members to be personally present at the AGM, including a representative jointly nominated by SRTT and SDTT as long as the two trusts together hold at least 40 per cent of Tata Sons. The two trusts collectively hold about 66 per cent of the company, making the provision applicable.

Besides, the Shapoorji Pallonji family owns about 18.37 per cent of Tata Sons.

The earliest way forward for the AGM of Tata Sons, the holding company of the over USD 180-billion Tata Group, to take place could be when the 'lifetime trustees' of SRTT relinquish their position and renominate themselves as trustees with fixed tenure to abide by the amended Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Section 30A(2) of the Act restricts perpetual or lifetime trustees on a trust to a maximum of 25 per cent of the overall board strength. If SRTT cannot hold a board meeting, they cannot jointly nominate people to attend the AGM, which is a requirement for quorum, sources with direct knowledge of the development had earlier said.

An email seeking comments from Tata Sons remained unanswered.

The regulatory impasse dates back to May, when the Charity Commissioner directed SRTT to defer a proposed trustee meeting and ordered an inquiry into alleged non-compliance with Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.

A petition seeking its intervention for SRTT's violation of Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act stated that SRTT had six trustees and three of them -- Jimmy Naval Tata, Jehangir HC Jehangir, and Noel Naval Tata -- are lifetime trustees, constituting 50 per cent of the board, exceeding the statutory ceiling of 25 per cent.

Tata Trusts, however, has argued that the amendment is prospective and does not apply to perpetual trustee appointments made before it came into force on September 1, 2025. It has also described the Charity Commissioner's May direction as having been issued ex parte.

Earlier this week, Tata Trusts Vice-Chairman Vijay Singh stepped down as a trustee of SRTT, and has decided not to seek a renewal when his term expired on August 14.

Despite the uncertainty over the AGM, it is understood that Tata Sons has not yet communicated any possible changes or postponement of the meeting to its shareholders. The issue has become critical because SRTT owns about 23.5 per cent of Tata Sons and, together with SDTT and other Tata Trusts, sits at the centre of the ownership and governance structure of the Tata Group. The Tata Trusts collectively control a majority stake in Tata Sons.

The timing is particularly sensitive because the Tata Sons board has already begun the process of setting up a panel to recommend his successor after Chandrasekaran decided not to seek another term.

If the August 18 AGM cannot meet the quorum requirement and is adjourned, Chandrasekaran would remain a director until a legally valid AGM is held, according to people familiar with the matter. The standoff therefore, risks turning what would ordinarily be a routine shareholder meeting into a test of the governance mechanisms governing India's largest business group, with the Tata Trusts' internal regulatory dispute now directly affecting the functioning of its principal corporate holding company.