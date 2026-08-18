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Home / Companies / News / Tata Sons postpones AGM days after chairman Chandrasekaran announces exit

Tata Sons postpones AGM days after chairman Chandrasekaran announces exit

Tata Sons' AGM was adjourned on Tuesday after the meeting failed to meet the required quorum

The losses are growing at a time when Tata Sons’ dividend income from the group’s prime cash cow declined in FY25 for the first time in more than a decade

Tata Sons

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

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Tata Sons on Tuesday adjourned its 108th Annual General Meeting (AGM) after the meeting failed to meet the required quorum, CNBC-TV18 reported. This is the first time in the company’s history that its AGM has been deferred.
 
The AGM was expected to consider several matters, including the directorship of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. Chandrasekaran has decided not to seek another term after his current tenure ends in February next year.
 
News agency PTI had earlier reported that the AGM was likely to be adjourned. It is linked to the inability of Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which holds a 23.56 per cent stake in Tata Sons, to hold a board meeting.
 
 
The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner issued an order in May restricting the trust’s board activity while an inquiry into the composition of its board is pending. As a result, SRTT has been unable to jointly nominate a representative with Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT).
 
The joint nomination is required under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association for the AGM to meet the required quorum. 

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SDTT holds a 27.98 per cent stake in Tata Sons. Under Article 86 of the company’s Articles of Association, at least five members must be personally present at the AGM. This includes a representative jointly nominated by SRTT and SDTT if the two trusts together hold at least 40 per cent of Tata Sons.
 
The two trusts together hold about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, making the provision applicable to the AGM.
 

Chandrasekaran steps down

 
The AGM comes days after Chandrasekaran announced that he would step down as chairman of Tata Sons. He will continue in the role until his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027.
 
"I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution. Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility," he wrote in a statement.
 

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Topics : Tata Sons Tata group BS Web Reports N Chandrasekaran

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 3:30 PM IST