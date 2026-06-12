Tata Sons board discusses Chandrasekaran's term, but no decision

Even as the board did not have it on its agenda, one of the independent board members initiated the discussion on a third term for Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (or Chandra as he’s called), a source said. The deliberation took place against the backdrop of heightened tension within the group, especially in-fighting in Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons.

Chandra, 62, who will complete his second five-year term as executive chairman of Tata Sons in February 2027, was not part of that discussion.

Neither Tata Sons nor Tata Trusts commented on Friday’s meeting.

According to people in the know, the board agenda had listed only accounting and dividend matters. Remuneration of board members may have also come up.

For about four months now, the leadership issue has been pending. At a Tata Sons board meeting on February 24, Chandra’s third term had come up for discussion but no decision could be taken. At that meeting, Noel Tata, a nominee director and chairman of Tata Trusts, which holds 66 per cent in Tata Sons, raised questions over the profitability of group entities such as Air India and Tata Digital, while linking it to Chandra’s tenure extension.

Tata Sons called another board meeting on May 26, where top executives of loss-making entities made presentations to the directors including Noel Tata, who had raised questions around the financial viability of some group companies. In that meeting too, leadership issue didn’t come up. And now, in the third board meeting in less than four months, there was no decision on whether Chandra would get a third term.

The members of Tata Sons board, chaired by Chandra, are Saurabh Agrawal, group CFO at Tata Sons; independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita George; nominee directors from Tata Trusts — Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan.

In the Tata group, the superannuation age for executives is 65 years. However, Tata Trusts, in a resolution in July 2025, had approved a third five-year term as executive chairman for Chandra, citing the need for continuity as the group was foraying into several new-age strategic businesses.

Earlier this week, Tata Trusts board met but did not discuss the controversial issues such as Chandra’s third term or a potential stock market listing of Tata Sons. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in 2022 categorised Tata Sons as an upper-layer CIC (core investment company), mandating its listing within three years. While Tata Sons has remained private, with the shareholders and trustees divided on the matter, the RBI is yet to give a direction to the company.