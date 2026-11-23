Tata Trusts chairman and nominee director on the Tata Sons board, Noel Tata, is learnt to have asked the group's holding company to defer the board meeting scheduled for November 26. The board agenda was uploaded over the weekend, with less than a week to go before the meeting. Tata Sons is expected to defer the board meeting, and a fresh date will be decided soon.

The next board meeting, the first after the September 17 face-off between the Tata Sons directors and Noel Tata, is likely to be stormy as well. The proposed listing of Tata Sons would come up at the next board meeting amid opposition from Noel, it is learnt. The discussion assumes greater significance against the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reiterating that listing is mandatory for Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC).

Noel Tata, in a recent letter, has maintained that the alternative plan to keep Tata Sons private must be discussed at the upcoming board meeting. The plan, mooted by Noel, involves merging two group operating companies — Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) — into Tata Sons so that the company does not qualify as a core investment company or an upper-layer NBFC.

While any listing proposal has to go to shareholders for their approval, experts believe that shareholders cannot override or dilute regulatory compliance. Clarity on this front is likely to emerge in a few days after the next board meeting. The RBI had classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC in 2022, giving it three years to comply — that is, mandatorily go for a stock market listing. However, Tata Sons cleared its debt and applied to deregister from the core investment company (CIC) category in 2024. In September 2026, the RBI rejected Tata Sons' application, asking it to comply with its directive immediately. Then, in November 2026, it again reiterated that Tata Sons must list.

On September 17, the Tata Sons board meeting had turned into a boardroom battle, with all directors other than Noel backing a third term for N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of the company. In the voting that followed, two nominee directors — Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan — went against each other, resulting in a casting vote by independent director Harish Manwani, who was chairing the discussion. The listing of Tata Sons was not put to a vote, but the entire board, other than Noel, backed the proposal.