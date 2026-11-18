Tata Sons board members, including Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata, will be visiting Air India headquarters in Gurugram on Thursday, according to sources.

Air India is co-owned by Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, which holds a 25.1 per cent stake.

The sources said the members will be reviewing the performance of the loss-making Air India. The airline's MD and CEO Tewolde Gebremariam will be making a presentation to the members, they added.

Besides, operational integration of Air India and Air India Express is likely to be discussed, the sources said.

Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran, board member Noel Tata and others will be visiting the Air India headquarters on Thursday, they added.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether all the Tata Sons board members will be visiting the airline's headquarters.

Other members on the Tata Sons board are Venu Srinivasan, Harish Manwani, Anita Marangoly George and Saurabh Agrawal.

There was no comment from Air India on the planned visit of the Tata Sons board members.

Faced with multiple headwinds, including surging fuel prices and Pakistan airspace closure impacting long-haul operations, Air India saw its loss widening to more than Rs 22,000 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal.

Air India, which was acquired by the Tatas from the government in January 2022, is in the middle of an ambitious transformation plan, and Gebremariam took charge as the MD and CEO on October 1.

On November 11, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said Air India has made tangible progress in its multi-year transformation, including enhancements to customer experience and operational performance.

"SIA and its partner, Tata Sons, recognise that a transformation of this scale will take time.

"Both partners continue to work closely to support Air India's journey towards profitable growth, including strengthening structural cost efficiencies, unlocking greater synergies between Air India and Air India Express, sharpening its commercial strategy to navigate current external challenges and elevating its customer proposition," SIA had said.

As it seeks to turn the corner, Gebremariam, on November 3, said Air India will rebalance its network, work to regain overseas market share, reduce costs and order more wide-body planes.

He had also said that the Air India group will be growing on both full-service and low-cost operations.

"In fact, more growth may come from the full-service (operations) wide-body (operations) because the opportunity there is much bigger.

"... on the LCC (Low Cost Carrier) side also, on Air India Express, there is growth. We want to position these brands to the customers of all segments in the market," Gebremariam had said.

Meanwhile, Noel Tata has opposed Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman on a slew of concerns, including the crucial question of listing of Tata Sons.

The financial performance of some of the bets like the digital foray, Air India and electronics business taken during Chandrasekaran's tenure since 2017 are also among Noel Tata's concerns.