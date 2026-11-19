Tata Sons board members, including Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata, on Thursday reviewed the performance of loss-making Air India, according to sources.

Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata, and other board members Harish Manwani, Anita Marangoly George and Saurabh Agrawal visited the airline's headquarters and its training academy in Gurugram, they added.

They also visited the airline's Operations Control Centre (OCC).

Another board member, Venu Srinivas, was not present.

Air India MD and CEO Tewolde Gebremariam made a presentation on the airline's performance and plans to the board members, sources said.

The airline is co-owned by Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

The review by Tata Sons board members also comes a day before Air India's board meeting on Friday.

Integrating key operations of Air India and Air India Express, and plans for cost rationalisation, are likely to be discussed at the carrier's board meeting, sources said.

Surging fuel prices, Pakistan airspace restrictions disrupting long-haul flight operations, and other headwinds widened Air India's loss to more than ₹22,000 crore in FY26.

The airline, acquired by the Tatas from the government in January 2022, is in the midst of an ambitious transformation plan that has also faced hurdles, including supply chain woes hitting fleet upgradation and delaying aircraft deliveries.

On October 1, Ethiopian Airlines Group veteran Gebremariam took over the reins of Air India. He is the second foreigner to helm the carrier after Campbell Wilson, who stepped down earlier this year.

Gebremariam is focused on ways to reduce expenses and has urged Air India staff to embed a mindset of frugality and accountability in all their work. The airline has also set up a multi-disciplinary team to identify cost-saving opportunities.

On November 3, Gebremariam said Air India will rebalance its network, work to regain overseas market share, reduce costs and order more wide-body planes.

"In fact, more growth may come from the full-service (operations) wide-body (operations) because the opportunity there is much bigger.

"... on the LCC (Low Cost Carrier) side also, on Air India Express, there is growth. We want to position these brands to the customers of all segments in the market," he had said.

Meanwhile, Noel Tata has opposed Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons Chairman on a slew of concerns, including the crucial question of its listing.

The financial performance of some of the bets, like the digital foray, Air India and the electronics business taken by Chandrasekaran, is also among Noel Tata's concerns.

On November 11, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said Air India has made tangible progress in its multi-year transformation, including enhancements to customer experience and operational performance.

"SIA and its partner, Tata Sons, recognise that a transformation of this scale will take time.

"Both partners continue to work closely to support Air India's journey towards profitable growth, including strengthening structural cost efficiencies, unlocking greater synergies between Air India and Air India Express, sharpening its commercial strategy to navigate current external challenges and elevating its customer proposition," SIA had said.