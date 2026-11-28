Even after the Bombay High Court had wrapped up the Tata Trusts versus Tata Sons hearing for the day on Friday, allowing the Tata Sons board meeting to go on as scheduled on November 30, lawyers for the holding company of the conglomerate were working on a caveat.

Tata Sons is learnt to have filed a late evening caveat in the division bench of the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court on November 27. The caveat is a precautionary step to ensure that the company is heard before any verdict is passed on an appeal challenging the Bombay High Court’s order.

In a single-bench order on Friday, Justice Abhay Ahuja of the Bombay High Court refused to grant any interim relief to Tata Trusts, which holds 66 per cent in Tata Sons, while setting January 21, 2027, as the next date of hearing. This means that despite the Tata Sons board meeting proceeding on November 30 without any legal restraint, any board resolution will be subject to the final court order.

Two entities of the Tata Trusts — Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and RD Tata Trust — had moved court on Thursday against Tata Sons and its directors, challenging the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman for a third term. The Tata Trusts suit also sought a restraint on the November 30 board meeting agenda that includes a proposed listing of Tata Sons. Citing Section 121 of the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons, the petition asked the court to prevent a casting vote by Chandrasekaran or any other director in case of a tie, as had transpired during the contentious September 17 board meeting.

Noel Tata, Tata Trusts chairman and nominee director on Tata Sons board, had voted against Chandrasekaran’s third term while Venu Srinivasan, the other nominee director, had voted in favour of the proposal on September 17, resulting in a tie, forcing a casting vote from acting chairman Harish Manwani. All board members, other than Noel Tata, backed the proposal. The development put a question mark on the definition of the affirmative vote in relation to Section 121, with varied legal interpretations.

Section 121 provides for additional voting requirement by nominee directors appointed by Tata Trusts as well as a casting vote by the chairman in case of a tie. Tata Trusts’ argument is that when the two nominee directors are split in their views, there is no affirmative majority and that a casting vote can’t be used in such a scenario. Tata Sons has maintained that the chairman can exercise a casting vote when the Trusts nominee votes are split.