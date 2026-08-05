Tata Sons continues as upper-layer NBFC, RBI says deregistration pending

Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, continues to be in the list of upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) as the criteria are principle-based, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) indicated during the post-monetary policy press conference on Wednesday.

At the same time, the business group's request for deregistration as an NBFC-core investment company (CIC) is still under consideration.

"It is now principle-based. As per those principles, everyone knows what is the list. That is where the matter stands," RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said while responding to a question on when the upper-layer list for 2025-26 would be published.

In 2025, the upper-layer NBFC list for 2024-25 was made public in January. Similarly, in 2024, the list was published in January.

"Everyone knows now which NBFC is in the upper layer, middle layer and base layer. All those who meet the criteria continue to be in the list. As far as the new list is concerned, it is principle-based, and that will continue. The status is what it was earlier," he said.

According to the RBI's revised norms, NBFCs with assets of more than Rs 1 trillion will be considered part of the upper layer. Upper-layer NBFCs are subject to enhanced regulation and are required to list on stock exchanges within three years of being included in the list. The revised norms for defining upper-layer NBFCs came into effect in June this year.

Tata Sons' standalone assets are more than Rs 1.75 trillion.

Deputy Governor Shirish Murmu said the list would be released very soon.

However, uncertainty remains over Tata Sons' listing, as its application to surrender its registration as a core investment company (CIC) is still pending with the RBI.

The holding company approached the RBI in 2024 seeking to surrender its CIC licence after becoming debt-free, a move that would allow it to remain a privately held, unlisted entity.

The application has remained under consideration even after the September 30, 2025, listing deadline, with sources saying the RBI is yet to take a final call on the deregistration request.

Tata Sons was first classified as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) in 2022 under the RBI's scale-based regulatory framework and continued to feature in the central bank's last upper-layer list published in 2025.

Currently, 15 NBFCs are classified as upper-layer entities: Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, L&T Finance, Tata Capital, LIC Housing Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Aditya Birla Finance, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, Muthoot Finance, HDB Financial Services, Sammaan Capital, Bajaj Housing Finance, PNB Housing Finance and Tata Sons.

In April, the RBI proposed that the upper layer should consist of NBFCs with an asset size of Rs 1 trillion and above, as per the latest audited balance sheet for the financial year. The proposal was finalised by the central bank in June. Earlier, the scale-based regulatory framework identified upper-layer NBFCs through a scoring model combining quantitative and qualitative parameters, weighted at 70 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

Tata Sons' proposed listing has been under scrutiny since the RBI amended regulations governing upper-layer NBFCs. The central bank's second amendment, issued in late June, had briefly raised hopes that Tata Sons could secure a reprieve after it omitted the explanation defining "indirect receipt of public funds" that had been introduced through the April amendment.

However, the RBI subsequently reinstated the explanation in the updated Directions effective July 1, meaning indirect access to public funds through group companies and associates continues to be recognised. As several Tata Group companies raise funds through bank borrowings, debentures, commercial paper and other market instruments, Tata Sons could still be deemed to be accessing public funds indirectly despite being debt-free, potentially requiring it to remain registered as a CIC and continue as an upper-layer NBFC, thereby keeping the mandatory listing requirement in place.