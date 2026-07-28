Tata Sons' FY26 consolidated net at 5-year low of ₹17,923.4 crore

This marks Tata Sons’ lowest consolidated net profit since FY21, when it reported ₹15,439.7 crore. In contrast, the company’s consolidated net sales grew by 16.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), rising to ₹6.49 trillion in FY26 from ₹5.56 trillion in FY25.

With this, Tata Sons’ consolidated net profit has declined for a second year in a row. The company’s net profit had declined by 20 per cent Y-o-Y in FY25 from a record high of ₹34,860 crore in FY24. In comparison, the company’s net sales had grown by 17.2 per cent Y-o-Y in FY25 from around ₹4.74 trillion in FY24.

Tata Sons, however, reported a double-digit growth in its net profit on a standalone basis, thanks to gains from the initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Capital and higher dividend income of listed associates such as Tata Steel, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), Titan Company and Tata Consumer. The holding company’s standalone net profit was up 21.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31,952 crore in FY26 from ₹26,231.7 crore in FY25. However, its standalone net sales that largely consist of dividend income and brand fee from various group companies, was down 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹35,568.4 crore in FY26 from ₹38,709.7 crore in FY25. Net sales were affected by 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Tata Sons’ dividend income from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to ₹28,567 crore for FY26 from ₹32,722 crore a year ago.

Overall standalone revenues were, however, up 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42,366.6 crore in FY26 from ₹38,834.6 crore in FY25. Tata Sons reported other income of ₹6798.2 crore in FY26, up sharply from ₹124.9 crore a year ago.

The sharp decline in Tata Sons’ consolidated net profit in FY26 is largely due to a rise in the losses of its unlisted subsidiaries such as Air India, Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, Agratas, and Tata Play, among others. In comparison, the holding company’s key listed subsidiaries such as TCS and Tata Capital reported Y-o-Y rise in their net profit in FY26. The combined net profit of Tata Sons’ six listed subsidiaries was up marginally to ₹54,561.9 crore from ₹54,010.2 crore a year ago. Among listed subsidiaries, TCS and Tata Capital reported a rise in their net profit in FY26, and Tata Tele (Maharashtra) reported a sharp contraction in its net loss in FY25. In comparison, Tata Sons’ other three listed subsidiaries — Tata Communications, Tata Elxsi, and Tejas Networks — reported double-digit decline in their net profit in FY26.

This suggests that Tata Sons’ unlisted subsidiaries may have reported combined net loss of nearly ₹40,000 crore in FY26, up from an estimated combined net loss of around ₹28,000 crore in FY25, net of its dividend income from listed associate companies, including Tata Steel, TMPV, Tata Motors, Titan Company, Tata Power, and Indian Hotels. Associates are those group companies where Tata Sons holds less than 50 per cent stake. These companies’ profit & loss and balance sheets are not added to Tata Sons’ consolidated finances. Tata Sons earned dividend income of around ₹4,019 crore from listed associate companies in FY26, up 15.07 per cent from ₹3,493 crore in FY25.

Air India remains the biggest financial burden for Tata Sons as its net loss more than doubled to ₹22,238 crore from ₹10,859 crore in FY25. Tata Digital comes next with a net loss of ₹4,974 crore in FY26, up from ₹4,610 crore in FY25. Tata Electronics’ net loss widened to ₹1,611 crore in FY26 from ₹70 crore in FY25.

Its battery venture Agratas also reported a rise in its net loss to ₹1,101 crore in FY26 from a net loss of ₹741 crore in FY25. Other unlisted subsidiaries to report a higher net loss in FY26 include Tata Play (₹552 crore), Tata Projects (₹891 crore), and Tata Realty & Infrastructure (₹456 crore). At the other end of the spectrum, Tata AutoComp Systems and Tata AIA remain the most profitable unlisted subsidiaries of Tata Sons with net profits of ₹1,091 crore and ₹1,008 crore, respectively, in FY26.