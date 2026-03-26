Tata Sons in profit over 10 years, even as unlisted companies in red

A look at the latest available Annual Report suggests that the combined net losses of Tata Sons’ unlisted ventures such as Air India, Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, Tata Teleservices, and Tata Projects stood at ₹25,568.8 crore in 2024-25 (FY25), up 58.3 per cent from a net loss of around ₹16,153 crore in the previous year (FY24).

The combined net losses of unlisted subsidiaries in FY25 were, however, down from a record ₹30,066 crore in FY23.

However, despite the losses, Tata Sons has posted a profit in each of the last 10 years at least. On a cumulative basis, it has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1.97 trillion in these years.

The unlisted ventures as a group have been consistently reporting losses since FY16, when Tata Sons began to report consolidated finances. In the last 10 years, Tata Sons’ unlisted ventures have cumulatively reported net losses of around ₹1.75 trillion.

The losses are growing at a time when Tata Sons’ dividend income from the group’s prime cash cow declined in FY25 for the first time in more than a decade.

Dividend payout, including share buybacks by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was down 5.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹32,203 crore from a record high of ₹34,053 crore in FY24.

This resulted in a 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Tata Sons’ dividend income (including proceeds received from shares tendered in the buybacks) from the group’s listed companies in FY25 despite higher payouts from other big dividend payers such as Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and Titan Company.

Since FY16, TCS accounted for 92 per cent of Tata Sons’ dividend income from the group’s listed companies, indicating that the payout by India’s largest information-technology services company has a disproportionate impact on Tata Sons’ overall earnings.

Tata Sons’ other listed ventures such as Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power, and Titan Company are shown as “investments/associates” on its balance sheet as the group’s holding company owns less than 50 per cent in them. Only the dividend income from these companies is part of Tata Sons’ consolidated profit and loss.

Dividends and proceeds from share buybacks remain the key source of income for Tata Sons. According to Business Standard calculations, in FY25 it is estimated to have earned equity dividends (including proceeds from share buybacks) worth ₹36,514 crore from the group’s listed companies. This is against the all-time high of ₹37,832 crore in FY24.

Air India top loss-making company

Among the unlisted subsidiaries, Air India topped the list of loss-making companies, followed by Tata Teleservices, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Tata Electronics, and Tata Digital. Air India reported a net loss of ₹3,975.8 crore in FY25 and a sales turnover of ₹61,080 crore. The airline reported a negative net worth of ₹18,070 crore and liabilities of ₹94,005 crore at the end of FY25.

Tata Teleservices reported a net loss of ₹1,335 crore in FY25 on revenues of ₹2,321 crore. Tata Electronics and Tata Digital, on the other hand, reported net losses of ₹1,272 crore and ₹998 crore, respectively.

In all, on a standalone basis, 31 of the 100 subsidiaries reported in Tata Sons’ Annual Report reported net losses in FY25.

Among other unlisted subsidiaries, Tata International, headed by Noel Tata, also reported net losses on a consolidated basis for a second year in a row in FY25. The company reported a net loss of ₹457 crore in FY25 as against a net loss of ₹313 crore a year earlier. In comparison, its net sales were up 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31,868 crore in FY25.

Unlisted subsidiaries driving top line

The unlisted ventures have been the key revenue driver for Tata Sons even as TCS, historically the biggest contributor to the holding company’s consolidated profit & loss, has witnessed deceleration in its top line growth. The group’s consolidated net sales were up 25.6 per cent Y-o-Y in FY25 to an all-time high of ₹5.99 trillion from ₹4.77 trillion in FY24.

The consolidated combined net sales of unlisted subsidiaries were up 45.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.83 trillion in FY25 from ₹1.94 trillion a year earlier. The unlisted subsidiaries’ contribution to the group’s consolidated net sales reached a record high of 47.3 per cent in FY25 from 40.7 per cent a year ago and 11.4 per cent in FY16. The figures for unlisted subsidiaries have been arrived at by deducting the figures for TCS and the four listed companies from the consolidated figure.

Among unlisted subsidiaries, Air India in FY25 topped the charts, accounting for 13 per cent of the group’s consolidated net sales, followed by Tata Electronics at 11 per cent.

In comparison, there has been a steady decline in recent years in TCS’ contribution to the group’s consolidated net sales. Its revenue share fell to a record low of 42.6 per cent in FY25 from 50.5 per cent in FY24 and a high of 73.1 per cent in FY16. TCS’ consolidated net sales were up 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.55 trillion in FY25 from ₹2.41 trillion in FY24.

The continued losses of unlisted ventures have resulted in a steady rise in the group’s consolidated borrowing. The group’s consolidated gross borrowing was up 27.5 per cent to ₹3.46 trillion in FY25, up from ₹2.71 trillion a year earlier.

A good part of this rise in borrowing was, however, accounted for by Tata Capital. The lender’s consolidated borrowing was up 40.6 per cent to around ₹2.09 trillion from around ₹1.49 trillion at the end of March 2024.

Likewise, unlisted subsidiaries’ gross debt was up 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.14 trillion in FY25; it was ₹17,788 crore in FY16.

More investment in unlisted ventures

Tata Sons’ balance sheet suggests that it is using dividend income from TCS and other listed companies to make equity investment in unlisted ventures and also fund their losses.

The unlisted ventures have soaked up 84.2 per cent of all fresh equity investment by Tata Sons since FY20 and just 11.9 per cent went to listed ventures. The balance (4 per cent) was used to fund the writeoff value of Tata Sons’ equity investment in loss-making ventures.

As a result, unlisted ventures accounted for 60.2 per cent of Tata Sons all equity investment in FY25, up from 49.3 per cent in FY24 and 37.2 per cent in FY16.

In FY25 alone Tata Sons made a fresh equity investment worth around ₹31,000 crore in its unlisted subsidiaries — the highest ever in a financial year. Its cumulative equity investment in unlisted subsidiaries grew to a record high of around ₹1.02 trillion at the end of March 2025, up from ₹71,298 crore at the end of March 2024.

In the last five years, Tata Sons has cumulatively invested ₹71,781 crore in unlisted subsidiaries, and investment in unlisted ventures has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4 per cent from ₹30,521 crore at the end of FY20.

In comparison, Tata Sons made incremental equity investment worth just ₹1,082 crore in its listed ventures in FY25.

Tata Digital tops investment charts

Tata Digital, the group’s ecommerce arm, was the single-biggest investment for Tata Sons in FY25, ahead of Tata Motors, which is historically the biggest.

Tata Sons has now cumulatively made equity investment worth ₹22,903 crore in Tata Digital compared to its cumulative equity investment of ₹22,657 crore in Tata Motors. Tata Digital first appeared on Tata Sons’ balance sheet in FY21 with a total equity investment of about ₹600 crore.

Air India is now the third-biggest equity investment worth ₹22,618 crore at the end of FY25. Other major investments by Tata Sons include Tata Electronics (₹6,961 crore) and Tata Realty & Infrastructure (₹5,370 crore). These diversifications have dramatically transformed Tata Sons’ business operations at consolidated levels.

In FY16, IT services & consultancy (read TCS) accounted for 71 per cent of Tata Sons’ consolidated revenues.