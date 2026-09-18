From IPO battle to boardroom split: How Tata Sons reached its latest crisis

Tata Sons has been pulled into a fresh boardroom tussle, this time over its leadership and the future of its ownership structure.

At a three-hour board meeting on September 17, the holding company took two decisions: it approved steps to move towards a stock market listing, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest direction, and approved a fresh five-year term for N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman.

Both decisions were opposed by Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata , who is also a nominee director on the Tata Sons board. The vote on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment was 4:1 in favour.

The developments have brought two separate disputes -- over Tata Sons’ ownership structure and its leadership -- into the same boardroom.

Chandrasekaran gets another five-year term

The board on September 17, however, asked him to reconsider. Chandrasekaran agreed, and the board subsequently voted 4:1 to reappoint him as executive chairman for another five years after his current term ends.

Noel Tata was the lone director to vote against the reappointment.

Tata Sons moves towards RBI compliance

The second major decision concerned Tata Sons’ regulatory status. The board also decided to initiate steps towards listing Tata Sons and said it would comply with applicable RBI guidelines and seek guidance from the central bank, Tata Trusts and other stakeholders.

The move came less than a week after the RBI rejected Tata Sons’ application to voluntarily surrender its registration as a core investment company (CIC).

Tata Sons had pursued deregistration as a way to avoid the listing requirement applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The RBI’s September 11 decision removed Tata Sons’ proposed route of surrendering its CIC registration and brought the company back to the question of how it will meet the regulator’s listing-related requirement.

Tata Trusts says listing has not been decided

The board’s decision immediately ran into opposition from Tata Trusts. In a statement after the meeting, the Trusts said it had not agreed to the listing of Tata Sons. According to the Trusts, the board had agreed to examine all available options, rather than deciding on a listing alone.

The Trusts said these options would be assessed and placed before another Tata Sons board meeting, which would then decide the appropriate course of action.

The Trusts also pointed to a March 2024 board decision, taken under the guidance of the late Ratan Tata, that Tata Sons should remain unlisted. It said the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had again passed resolutions in July 2025 opposing a listing. "Accordingly, the position of the Tata Trusts has remained consistent and unchanged," Tata Trusts said.

Noel Tata’s case against listing

Noel Tata has argued that the RBI’s September 11 communication does not necessarily mean that a stock market listing is the only available route. He has pushed for further discussions with the regulator and has suggested seeking additional time to find a way for Tata Sons to remain privately held.

One alternative involves the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, which owns around 18.4 per cent of Tata Sons.

Noel Tata placed before the board a proposal from the SP Group for part-monetisation of its holding. The proposal envisages raising at least ₹25,000 crore through selective capital reduction or a buyout, offering a possible liquidity route without an immediate stock market listing.

The issue is important because the SP Group has for years sought greater liquidity from its Tata Sons investment and has supported a listing.

SP Group Chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry welcomed the RBI’s decision and said a public listing could strengthen transparency, accountability and governance at Tata Sons. He also called for greater engagement among Tata Sons, Tata Trusts and shareholders.

Why Noel Tata opposed Chandrasekaran’s reappointment

Noel Tata’s opposition to Chandrasekaran’s reappointment is a separate issue from his position on the listing.

The Tata Trusts said Chandrasekaran had made a clear decision on August 12 not to seek another term. The Trusts accepted that decision the following day and asked Tata Sons to begin the process of selecting his successor.

The Trusts now argues that reversing that decision was premature. It said Chandrasekaran’s decision had been publicly communicated and had been acted upon by employees, lenders, counterparties, the market and the majority shareholder. It therefore considers the earlier decision to have attained finality.

Tata Trusts calls reappointment a ‘legal nullity’

The dispute over Chandrasekaran’s return has also moved into the legal and governance space. Tata Trusts has called the reappointment “illegal” and said the resolution did not comply with Tata Sons’ Articles of Association.

According to the Trusts, the Articles require a majority of Tata Trusts’ nominee directors to support the appointment or reappointment of the Tata Sons chairman. Since Noel Tata, one of the Trusts’ nominee directors, voted against Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, the Trusts argues that the resolution is a “legal nullity”.

Noel Tata also placed before the board a legal opinion from former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud supporting the Trusts’ interpretation. The Trusts did not disclose the contents of that opinion.

This remains the Tata Trusts’ legal position and could become the subject of further corporate or legal proceedings.

What happens next?

The immediate question is how Tata Sons will proceed with Chandrasekaran’s reappointment after the 4:1 board vote and whether the Trusts will pursue its objections further. The listing question is similarly unresolved from the Trusts’ perspective.

Tata Sons is expected to examine the available options and engage with the RBI. Tata Trusts wants those alternatives to be assessed before another board meeting considers the matter. The SP Group’s proposal for monetising part of its holding could form part of those discussions.

There is also the question of shareholder approval and the timing of the Tata Sons annual general meeting. The AGM has faced delays because of issues involving the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the requirements under Tata Sons’ Articles for the two key trusts to jointly select a representative.

How Tata Sons got here

The roots of the listing dispute go back several years. In 2017, Tata Sons shareholders approved its conversion from a deemed public company into a private limited company. The National Company Law Tribunal approved the conversion in 2018, and the Supreme Court in 2021 rejected the Mistry Group’s challenge to the move.

The regulatory situation changed after the RBI introduced its scale-based framework for NBFCs in 2021. Upper-layer NBFCs were required to list their shares within three years of being identified.

On September 30, 2022, Tata Sons was classified as an upper-layer NBFC, giving it a listing deadline of September 30, 2025.

Instead of going public, Tata Sons repaid ₹21,813 crore of debt during FY24 and applied to the RBI to surrender its CIC registration. The company continued to await the RBI’s decision while the SP Group pushed for a listing. Tata Sons’ listing deadline expired in September 2025 without an IPO.

The RBI rejected the deregistration application on September 11, 2026, saying the request could not be accepted. Tata Sons’ September 17 board meeting followed within days.

The leadership dispute followed a similar course. Chandrasekaran became Tata Sons chairman in 2017 and was reappointed for a second five-year term in February 2022. His current term was due to end on February 20, 2027. After the board failed to reach a decision on his continuation in February 2026, he announced on August 12 that he would not seek another term.

Just over a month later, the board reversed that position.

Two disputes, one boardroom

Tata Sons now has two major questions before it. The board has backed Chandrasekaran for another five years and has initiated steps towards compliance with the RBI’s listing-related requirements.

Tata Trusts, which owns about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, disputes both decisions -- opposing Chandrasekaran’s reappointment and saying a listing has not yet been agreed. The SP Group, with about 18.4 per cent, has backed the listing route and has separately proposed a way to monetise part of its holding.

The next Tata Sons board meeting will therefore be important on both fronts: the company’s response to the RBI’s regulatory requirement and the continuing disagreement over its leadership.

The latest dispute therefore goes beyond a single board vote now. Tata Sons now has to address both its regulatory future and the question of who will lead the holding company after February 2027.