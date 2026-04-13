Tata Sons likely to stay upper-layer NBFC under new norms, say experts

The banking regulator last week released draft norms for NBFC-UL classification, where it proposed to do away with a composite scoring methodology and instead suggested a pure asset-size threshold of Rs 1 trillion. The draft norms, if implemented as proposed, leave little room for the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate to avoid listing requirements.

Tata Sons has been placed in the “upper layer” since 2022. As per RBI norms, it was supposed to list on the bourses by September 2025. Tata Sons is yet to be listed. There are divergent views within the group on the issue of listing.

The NBFC-UL list for 2024–25, as published by the RBI in January last year, included Tata Sons as one of the 15 “upper layer” NBFCs. However, the central bank clarified that the inclusion of Tata Sons in the list was without prejudice to the outcome of its application for de-registration, which was under examination.

“Under the proposed draft guidelines, which classify upper-layer NBFCs solely on the basis of asset size, Tata Sons would, in our view, continue to be classified as an upper-layer NBFC,” said Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research, Macquarie Capital.

“With the removal of regulatory discretion and the composite scoring methodology, we believe that Tata Sons may not qualify for an exemption under the proposed rules, assuming the draft guidelines are implemented without material modification, based on our interpretation. The only way out for Tata Sons is to get de-registered as an NBFC,” Ganapathy said.

According to Abizer Diwanji, founder, NeoStrat Advisors LLP, whether Tata Sons, which is an upper-layer NBFC, qualifies as a core investment company (CIC) remains to be determined. However, given that its asset size exceeds Rs 1 trillion, it would technically be classified in the upper layer unless it convinces the RBI that it does not qualify as a CIC.

Diwanji added that the RBI has effectively done away with the earlier criteria for classifying NBFCs in the upper layer, stipulating that entities with an asset size of Rs 1 trillion or more will fall within this category. This would trigger not only listing requirements but also stricter capital adequacy norms, he said.

The central bank has also proposed bringing state-backed NBFCs into this category if they meet the threshold. At present, such entities sit in the base or middle layers and are excluded from the upper tier.

As a result, a host of government-backed NBFCs, including PFC, REC, HUDCO, and IRFC, may get added to the list of upper-layer NBFCs, which currently houses 15 NBFCs.

“There will be CET1 requirements as well as company and group exposure limits based on Tier 1 capital. Need to see whether any of the government/PSU NBFCs are in breach of any of the limits there, as they will be forced to diversify, which is good but can affect growth in the near term in case they are in breach of any of the exposure limit rules of the RBI,” the Macquarie Research report said.

The 15 NBFCs include Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, L&T Finance, Tata Capital, LIC Housing Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Aditya Birla Finance, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, Muthoot Finance, HDB Financial Services, Sammaan Capital, Bajaj Housing Finance, PNB Housing Finance, and Tata Sons.

But as per the proposed threshold, PNB Housing Finance, Piramal Finance, and Sammaan Capital have less than Rs 1 trillion in assets.

“Not clear what is the process of going out, as based on size three companies go out but there is a 5-year lock-in once you are in the upper layer. So, we will need to await regulatory clarity here,” the Macquarie Research report said.

Under the RBI’s framework, entities once classified as NBFC-UL remain under enhanced regulation for at least five years, regardless of subsequent changes in size. As a result, those already in the category are likely to remain there for now.