The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) rejection of Tata Sons ’ application to surrender its Core Investment Company (CIC) registration last week brought the holding company closer to a public listing.

The Tata Sons board met on Thursday and decided to move forward with listing, but Tata Trusts, which owns about 66 per cent of the company, said it had not agreed to the move.

Also, the board has approved a fresh five-year term for N Chandrasekaran as chairman. Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts challenged that decision too.

The turn of events following the much-awaited Tata Sons board meeting has left four key questions around the company’s listing, regulatory options and governance structure.

1. Will Tata Sons actually list?

The Tata Sons board decided to move towards a public listing, saying that it would work towards compliance with RBI regulations. However, Tata Trusts objected to the move.

Later in a statement, the Trusts said, “The Board agreed that all available options, and not listing alone, should be thoroughly explored and assessed on an immediate basis, with the findings and recommendations presented to the Board.”

“Following this review, a separate Board meeting will be convened to consider the assessment and determine the appropriate course of action,” it added.

In its statement, the Trusts even said the Tata Sons board had unanimously decided in March 2024 to remain unlisted. The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust subsequently passed similar resolutions in July 2025.

The immediate issue, therefore, is what options Tata Sons puts before the board and whether any alternative can address the RBI’s regulatory requirements without a listing.

2. How much room is there to negotiate with RBI?

Tata Sons had sought to exit the regulatory framework after repaying ₹21,813 crore of debt in 2024. It applied in March 2024 to surrender its CIC registration. The RBI rejected that application on September 11 and asked the company to comply with regulations applicable to upper-layer NBFCs.

The RBI has also filed a caveat in the Bombay High Court. The move is intended to ensure that the central bank is heard before any court order is passed in a possible legal challenge to its decision.

This leaves Tata Sons with regulatory and legal options to consider, but the RBI has already rejected the route the company had pursued since 2024.

Tata Trusts has proposed exploring alternatives to an immediate listing. Noel Tata has also proposed seeking additional time from the RBI to meet compliance requirements, according to reports.

One of the proposals put before the Tata Sons board involves the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group’s stake. Tata Trusts proposed that the SP Group monetise its 18.37 per cent holding in Tata Sons for at least ₹25,000 crore. The proposal involves a selective capital reduction process through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), with the shares valued under Rule 11UA of the Income Tax Rules.

The proposal also suggests using Tata Sons’ internal cash flows, sale of listed shares, investments in newer businesses and offers for sale of stakes in some businesses to fund the transaction.

However, in a statement issued on Friday, Shapoorji Pallonji backed Tata Sons' public listing. “I believe a transparent and publicly accountable Tata Sons can strengthen the entire ecosystem,” Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry said in a statement.

“I have repeatedly said that the public listing of Tata Sons is not merely a financial or regulatory matter. It is a social and moral imperative. It is about strengthening transparency and public accountability in one of India’s most consequential business institutions, while preserving and advancing the extraordinary philanthropic purpose that lies at the heart of the Tata legacy,” he added.

3. Is Chandrasekaran actually confirmed for another term?

The Tata Sons board has approved N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman for another five years from February 2027. The resolution was approved 4-1, with Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata voting against it.

Later, in another statement, the Trusts called the move “illegal”. During the board meeting, Noel Tata expressed his strongest dissent and called the move “premature”. Tata Trusts has challenged the board resolution, calling it a “legal nullity” and citing provisions in Tata Sons’ Articles of Association.

The reappointment is still subject to the separate issue of Chandrasekaran’s directorship. His directorship was to come up for consideration at Tata Sons’ annual general meeting (AGM), which was adjourned in August. The Registrar of Companies has extended the deadline for the AGM to December 31.

Legal experts, while talking to Business Standard, also raised questions about the relationship between Chandrasekaran’s directorship and his position as chairman. They said a chairman’s appointment ordinarily presupposes a valid and continuing directorship. One expert, Rohit Jain of Singhania & Co, said: “The Companies Act, 2013 does not separately regulate the office of ‘Chairman of the Board’.”

Another legal question is whether a defect in the directorship would affect decisions already taken by the board. Experts told Business Standard that such a defect would not automatically make every previous act void.

4. If Tata Sons lists, what happens to its governance structure?

A listing would require Tata Sons to operate under the requirements applicable to a public company. Its existing Articles of Association contain restrictions on share transfers and the entry of shareholders because Tata Sons became a private company in 2017.

According to legal experts, changes to the company’s Articles as part of the listing process is expected. These could include removing restrictions that are incompatible with public-company requirements.

The governance structure is also relevant because Tata Trusts holds about 66 per cent of Tata Sons and has special rights under the company’s Articles. Articles 104B and 121 give Trust-nominated directors affirmative rights over specified corporate decisions.

How those rights would operate after a listing would therefore have to be addressed as part of the restructuring and listing process.

For Tata Trusts, the current issue goes beyond the mechanics of an IPO. The statement issued after the board meeting by Trusts said the group’s ownership structure allows Tata Sons to operate with a philanthropic shareholder.

Noel Tata, at the board meeting, said, “A listing will destroy its character and strike at the heart of this principle.”