RBI asks Tata Sons to list: A timeline of the long regulatory tussle

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to ask Tata Sons to proceed with an immediate stock-market listing has brought a long-running regulatory issue surrounding the Tata group’s holding company to a crucial juncture.

The latest development follows years of attempts by Tata Sons to remain privately held. While the current listing issue stems from RBI regulations introduced in 2021, the background goes back to Tata Sons’ decision to return to private-company status.

Here is how the listing saga unfolded.

September 2017: Tata Sons shareholders approve private-company status

The move was opposed by the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, the largest minority shareholder in Tata Sons, which argued that private-company status would restrict the transferability of shares.

2018-21: Tata Sons wins legal battle over private status

The National Company Law Tribunal cleared Tata Sons’ conversion into a private company in July 2018, and the Registrar of Companies approved the change the following month.

The dispute eventually reached the Supreme Court. On March 26, 2021, the court ruled in favour of the Tata group and rejected the Mistry Group’s challenge to Tata Sons’ conversion from a public to a private company.

The judgment settled the company-law dispute over Tata Sons’ private status, but a new regulatory challenge soon emerged.

October 2021: RBI introduces scale-based regulation for NBFCs

The RBI introduced a scale-based regulatory framework for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), dividing them into base, middle, upper and top layers.

Under the framework, an NBFC classified in the upper layer was required to list on a stock exchange within three years of its identification.

September 2022: Tata Sons classified as upper-layer NBFC

Its inclusion as a CIC effectively started a three-year clock for listing, putting the deadline at September 30, 2025.

2024: Tata Sons repays debt, seeks deregistration

Instead of preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), Tata Sons sought another route to remain privately held.

During FY24, the company repaid ?21,813 crore of debt and subsequently applied to the RBI to surrender its CIC registration.

If the application had been accepted, Tata Sons could have operated as an unregistered CIC and potentially moved outside the regulatory requirement mandating an upper-layer NBFC to list.

September 2024: SP Group pushes for IPO

The differences between Tata Sons’ major shareholder groups became more visible in September 2024.

The SP Group, which holds about 18.5 per cent in Tata Sons, asked the company at its annual general meeting to consider an IPO.

January-July 2025: RBI keeps application pending, Tata Trusts opposes listing

In January 2025, the RBI retained Tata Sons on its list of upper-layer NBFCs, saying its inclusion was “without prejudice” to the outcome of the deregistration application, which remained under examination.

In July, Tata Trusts, which owns about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, passed a resolution opposing any move to list the holding company.

The SP Group, meanwhile, continued to favour a listing, highlighting the differing positions of Tata Sons’ two largest shareholder groups.

September 2025: Listing deadline expires

Tata Sons’ three-year listing deadline expired on September 30, 2025, but the company did not list.

Its deregistration application remained pending before the RBI, leaving Tata Sons classified as an upper-layer NBFC despite the expiry of the prescribed timeline.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra subsequently said an entity’s registration remained valid until it was cancelled, without commenting specifically on Tata Sons.

April-August 2026: Listing debate intensifies

The issue gained fresh momentum in 2026 as the RBI revised rules governing upper-layer NBFCs and CICs.

In April, SP Group Chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry publicly renewed the demand for listing , saying it was not merely a matter of regulatory compliance but also in the public interest.

In August, the RBI again retained Tata Sons in its FY27 list of upper-layer NBFCs and said its deregistration application was still under consideration.

September 11, 2026: RBI rejects deregistration bid

The regulatory uncertainty ended on September 11 when the RBI rejected Tata Sons’ request for voluntary surrender of its CIC registration.

The central bank said the request could not be accepted and asked Tata Sons to proceed with an immediate stock-market listing, according to a source who had seen the RBI letter.

The decision effectively closes the deregistration route Tata Sons had pursued since repaying its debt in 2024.