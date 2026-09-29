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Tata Sons revamp could help avoid stock listing: Tata Trusts chairman

The chairman of Tata Trusts said the charity's proposed reorganisation of Tata ​Sons complies with RBI ​guidelines and could spare the salt-to-software conglomerate a stock ‌market listing.

Noel Tata

Noel ‌Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters Sept 29
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

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The chairman of Tata Trusts said on Tuesday the charity's proposed reorganisation of Tata ​Sons complies with Reserve Bank of India ​guidelines and could spare the salt-to-software conglomerate a stock ‌market listing.

Tata Trusts, which owns 66% of Tata Sons, on Monday proposed merging two Tata Group companies with the holding company, as the charity seeks to sidestep a Reserve Bank of India requirement that Tata Sons list its shares.

"We hope the Reserve Bank of India will engage with us on this and find a solution to avoid listing," Noel ‌Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, said at an event by Indian television channel Republic TV.

 

The proposal follows an unusually public rift between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, with the charity pushing back against both the reappointment of Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and a proposed ​listing of the holding company, which controls more than 30 Tata Group companies.

Noel ‌Tata said a listing would alter the way Tata Sons has operated for more than 150 ​years.

A ‌public listing would subject Tata Sons to greater market scrutiny, ‌disclosure requirements and minority-shareholder oversight, potentially diluting the influence Tata Trusts has long exercised over the group's ‌strategy.

A listing ​would add pressure ​on the company to perform every quarter to meet shareholders' expectations, which "could impact" the group's philanthropic ‌efforts, Tata ​added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 9:04 PM IST