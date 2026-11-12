Tata Sons row: Philanthropy, rule of law not at odds, Parsi priest tells PM

Last month, the joint letter by organisations such as the Bombay Parsi Panchayet, Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India, Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe, Global Council of Zoroastrians Trust and the World Zoroastrian Chamber of Commerce had drawn the PM’s attention to the philanthropic legacy of the Tata Group while stating that the proposed stock exchange listing of Tata Sons would damage the historic character of the group.

Seeking a resolution within the “framework of the law and in a spirit of composite reconciliation”, he said that all parties must recognise that institutional legacies are preserved by upholding the values and principles that gave them their standing. Thanking Modi for his support to the Zoroastrian community over the years, he said the community had full faith that whatever decision the PM took would be “to the benefit of Bharat and our Zoroastrian community”.

The interests of the Parsi community, the Tata philanthropic legacy and the wider national interest are far too important to be compromised by prolonged differences between individuals or institutions, the high priest stressed, while urging all concerned parties to exercise restraint, wisdom and maturity, and choose dialogue over disagreement. Khurshed Dastoor was also emphatic about the “silent but substantial philanthropic work” done by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group for the community over the past three decades.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the second-largest shareholder of Tata Sons, favours the stock market listing of the holding company, while the largest shareholder, Tata Trusts, is against it.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in September 2026 rejected the March 2024 application of Tata Sons to deregister itself as a core investment company and thereby remain a private entity. The rejection implied that Tata Sons would have to go for a stock exchange listing as per the RBI mandate that upper-layer non-banking financial companies cannot remain privately held. However, Noel Tata wants the holding company to be restructured so that it does not have to list.