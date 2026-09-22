Tata Sons split may offer legal route, but RBI nod remains a key hurdle

The proposal comes after the RBI rejected Tata Sons’ application to surrender its registration as a core investment company and directed the holding company to comply with the regulatory framework applicable to an Upper Layer non-banking financial company (NBFC-UL).

Sections 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013, provide a statutory mechanism for corporate restructuring, including demergers and transfer of undertakings. However, whether such a restructuring can take Tata Sons outside the listing requirement would ultimately depend on how the RBI treats the resulting entities.

“Legally, a company may undertake a corporate restructuring or demerger under Sections 230–232 of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to the approval of the NCLT and the shareholders. However, a mere restructuring or splitting of the company may not, by itself, avoid the listing requirement applicable to an NBFC in the Upper Layer under the RBI’s Scale-Based Regulations,” said Diviay Chadha, Partner, Singhania & Co.

He said RBI norms concerning regulatory classification and asset-size thresholds may require the assets of multiple NBFCs under common promoter management to be considered together.

“Accordingly, unless the RBI or other competent regulatory authority formally permits surrender of registration or grants a specific exemption, restructuring the entity may not automatically remove the applicable listing obligation,” Chadha said.

The issue has assumed significance after the RBI rejected Tata Sons’ deregistration request on September 11 and directed it to take steps to ensure compliance with the applicable regulations. Tata Sons had sought deregistration in March 2024 after repaying its outstanding debt.

NCLT approval may not settle RBI issue

Utsav Trivedi, Managing Partner, TAS Law, said the key hurdle would be that an NCLT-sanctioned scheme does not bind the RBI on matters within its regulatory jurisdiction.

“RBI could say the restructuring does not change the underlying regulatory position sufficiently, and therefore the listing obligation continues. That would be the fundamental regulatory fight,” he said.

This could be particularly relevant if the restructuring merely divides Tata Sons’ existing investments between entities without fundamentally changing the group’s economic and governance structure.

Even if assets were genuinely divided among several entities and none crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore threshold applicable to the Upper Layer, the resulting entities could still fall within other NBFC categories depending on their activities, Trivedi said.

“Merely avoiding the Upper Layer does not make them unregulated,” he said.

The legal question, he said, would be whether an NCLT-approved reconstruction creates new entities whose regulatory classification is assessed afresh, or whether the RBI can treat the restructuring as a continuation of the existing Upper Layer obligation.

“That is not answered merely by the Companies Act. RBI would have to accept the regulatory consequences of the restructuring,” Trivedi said.

Shareholder, tax hurdles

A Tata Sons demerger would also involve shareholder and creditor approvals, valuation, share-exchange ratios, accounting treatment, transfer of assets and liabilities, employee and contractual arrangements, and regulatory clearances.

Chadha said a statutory demerger would require prescribed meetings and approvals, including approval by 75 per cent in value of creditors and shareholders voting on the scheme, along with regulatory approvals from authorities such as the RBI, Sebi and the Competition Commission of India, wherever applicable.

The scheme would also need to consider affirmative voting rights under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association and the possibility of minority shareholders raising claims under Section 241 of the Companies Act, he said. Stamp duty and the time required for NCLT approval could add to the implementation timeline.

Tata Trusts collectively hold about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, while the Shapoorji Pallonji Group holds 18.37 per cent. The latter has supported a public listing, according to recent reports.

Supriya Majumdar, Partner, Elarra Law Offices, said restructuring was “a legally feasible option to resolve the conundrum of listing obligations” through a demerger or by reducing assets below the applicable regulatory threshold.

However, she said implementation would be challenging and time-consuming, particularly after the RBI’s rejection of Tata Sons’ application.

She also flagged the implications of moving high-value investments held by Tata Sons.

“Given that the company holds high-value equity stakes in giants like TCS, dividing these assets would likely have adverse tax and regulatory triggers,” she said.

A restructuring could also alter the way dividend income from cash-generating businesses is channelled towards capital-intensive businesses and other group objectives, she said.

Majumdar added that the Shapoorji Pallonji Group could challenge an action it viewed as an attempt to circumvent the listing requirement, potentially leading to further litigation and delays.