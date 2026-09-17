Tata Sons to go public, board clears 5-year extension for N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons board has cleared listing of the company and five-year term for N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman. Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata was out voted by others in the board, Business Standard has learnt. The board meeting lasted about three hours on Thursday in the midst of organisational turmoil.

In September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company, requiring it to list within three years. Tata Sons subsequently repaid its debt and sought to surrender its core investment company registration to remain privately held, but the RBI rejected the application on September 11, 2026, and directed it to proceed with an immediate listing.

The listing question has also been central to tensions within the Tata group. Tata Trusts, which owns about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, had opposed an initial public offering (IPO), while the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, with around 18.4 per cent, has pushed for a listing to unlock value and improve liquidity.

Leadership uncertainty developed alongside the listing dispute. N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons chairman since February 2017, was unanimously reappointed for a second five-year term in 2022, running until February 20, 2027. Tata Trusts backed a third term in 2025, but the proposal stalled in February 2026 after Noel Tata raised concerns over businesses including Air India and Tata Digital. Chandrasekaran announced in August that he would not seek another term.