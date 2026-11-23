Tata Steel on Monday announced a series of strategic transactions with APL Apollo Tubes, involving the sale of its steel tubes and colour-coated businesses, acquisition of a promoter stake in the company and a partnership to set up 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of colour-coated steel manufacturing capacity across India.

The company will acquire a 26.6 per cent promoter stake in APL Apollo for about ₹15,510 crore and launch an open offer for a further 26 per cent.

In a statement, the company said it had executed agreements for a comprehensive strategic partnership covering the sale of its steel tubes and colour-coated businesses to APL Apollo, the acquisition of the entire promoter stake of 26.6 per cent in APL Apollo, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SG Tech Engineering Private Ltd (SG Spectra), a company associated with the promoter group of APL Apollo, to set up exclusive contract manufacturing facilities of 5 MTPA of colour-coated products on a modular and pan-India basis to leverage growth in the Indian colour-coated products market.

Deal structure

On Sunday, Tata Steel executed agreements to sell all its shareholding in Tata Steel Colors Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, as well as its entire steel tubes business to APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.

This will consolidate Tata Steel’s surface-coated coil capacity of 800,000 tonnes per annum, as well as its 1.7 MTPA steel tubes business, in APL Apollo Pvt Ltd for a combined consideration of ₹28,000 crore.

APL Apollo will initially fund the acquisition through a mix of acquisition financing and subsequently replace the debt with long-term capitalisation to de-risk the balance sheet.

On Monday morning, Tata Steel executed agreements to acquire the 26.6 per cent promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd at a price of ₹2,100 per share for a consideration of ₹15,510 crore.

Tata Steel will also make an open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd at ₹2,301.40 per share for a consideration of ₹16,756 crore.

The transactions are subject to regulatory approvals, and Tata Steel expects to obtain these approvals in the coming months and close the composite set of transactions within FY27.

Downstream powerhouse

Tata Steel said that APL Apollo would now be the vehicle to drive downstream growth in steel tubes and colour-coated products. The new APL Apollo Tubes Pvt Ltd will build up to a 15.5 MTPA capacity by 2035, including 9 MTPA of steel tubes and 6.5 MTPA of colour-coated products.

The move is aimed at leveraging the combined strengths of the two companies, optimising capacity utilisation, unlocking value and improving profitability.

Commenting on the deal, T V Narendran, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Tata Steel, said: “We are very pleased to have entered into a comprehensive agreement with APL Apollo and the promoters as we create a downstream powerhouse for the future characterized by its inherent strengths of agility in the market, strong growth trajectory and benchmark capex-opex profile to serve the growing Indian market.”

This strategic move helps to consolidate the steel tubes and colour-coated businesses under Tata Steel’s ownership while unlocking multiple synergies between the two companies, he added. “This will create value for all stakeholders with enhanced customer centricity, pan-India reach, and a full product portfolio.”

Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director (ED) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tata Steel, said: “We have over the last year emphasised our strategic intent to grow aggressively in the value-added space and expand our downstream footprint both organically and inorganically. While we have multiple projects under construction in value-added segments like tinplate and hot rolled pickled and galvanised lines, APL Apollo presented a unique opportunity for us.”

This is not just an acquisition of a very profitable and efficient company, but the best foundation to build a future business in the colour-coated space with an exclusive contract manufacturing agreement with SG Tech Engineering, an entity run by the promoters of APL Apollo, he said.

“Sanjay Gupta and his team have demonstrated experience in building downstream capacity with agility, speed and efficiency and this partnership will be very strategic for Tata Steel and APL Apollo in the future,” Chatterjee said, adding that APL Apollo not only adds growth from the first day with the transfer of Tata Steel’s business but also has the definite potential to be a very profitable 15.5 MTPA downstream company in the future.