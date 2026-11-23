Tata Steel and APL Apollo Tubes have entered into a strategic deal involving the sale of two businesses and the acquisition of a stake in the listed company by Tata Steel.

Under the deal announced on Monday, Tata Steel will sell its steel tubes and colour-coated businesses to APL Apollo for ₹28,000 crore. It will also acquire a 26.6 per cent stake in APL Apollo from its promoter group for ₹15,510 crore and make an open offer to buy an additional 26 per cent stake from public shareholders.

The arrangement is aimed at creating a larger downstream steel business, with a focus on value-added products and expanding manufacturing capacity across India.

Here is how the deal is structured and what it means for the two companies.

How is the two-part deal structured?

The first part involves transferring Tata Steel's steel tubes and colour-coated businesses to APL Apollo Tubes.

Tata Steel has agreed to sell its entire shareholding in Tata Steel Colors Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, along with its entire steel tubes business to APL Apollo. The combined consideration for the two businesses is ₹28,000 crore.

ALSO READ: PTC Industries bags major defence order for 400 tonnes of titanium The businesses being transferred include Tata Steel's surface-coated coil capacity of 800,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) and its steel tubes business with a capacity of 1.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

APL Apollo will initially fund the acquisition through a mix of acquisition financing. It plans to subsequently replace this debt with long-term capital to reduce the pressure on its balance sheet.

The second part involves Tata Steel acquiring a stake in APL Apollo from its promoter group.

Tata Steel has signed agreements to acquire the entire 26.6 per cent promoter stake in APL Apollo at ₹2,100 per share. The transaction is valued at around ₹15,510 crore.

Following this acquisition, Tata Steel will launch an open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake in APL Apollo at ₹2,301.40 per share. The open offer is valued at approximately ₹16,756 crore.

If the open offer is fully subscribed, Tata Steel's holding in APL Apollo could rise to around 52.6 per cent, giving it a controlling stake in the company. The promoter stake acquisition and open offer are subject to regulatory approvals. Tata Steel expects to complete the transactions within the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

What the deal means for Tata Steel

For Tata Steel, the transaction is part of its strategy to expand its presence in value-added steel products and strengthen its downstream business.

Downstream products are those made by processing basic steel into finished or specialised products, such as steel tubes, pipes and colour-coated sheets. These products generally offer opportunities to earn higher margins than basic steel.

By acquiring control of APL Apollo, Tata Steel will have a platform to expand its presence in these segments without having to build the entire manufacturing and distribution network from scratch.

The partnership will also allow Tata Steel to combine its manufacturing capabilities with APL Apollo's experience in steel tubes, distribution network and market reach.

According to Tata Steel, the combined business will have an initial capacity of 7.5 MTPA after the transactions are completed. The company aims to expand this to 15.5 MTPA by 2035, comprising 9 MTPA of steel tubes and 6.5 MTPA of colour-coated products.

There is also a financial aspect to the transaction.

Tata Steel will receive ₹28,000 crore from the sale of its two businesses, while its acquisition of the promoter stake and the proposed open offer could involve an outlay of up to ₹32,266 crore.

This means the sale proceeds would largely offset the cost of acquiring a controlling stake in APL Apollo. If the open offer is fully subscribed, the difference between the two amounts would be around ₹4,266 crore, before considering other transaction-related costs and financing requirements.

The transaction also allows Tata Steel to monetise existing assets while retaining exposure to the growth of the downstream businesses through its majority ownership of APL Apollo.

What the deal means for APL Apollo

For APL Apollo, the deal will bring Tata Steel's existing steel tubes and colour-coated businesses under its umbrella, significantly expanding its manufacturing capacity and product range.

The acquisition will add 1.7 MTPA of steel tubes capacity and 800,000 tonnes of surface-coated coil capacity to its operations. This will give the company a larger manufacturing base and strengthen its presence in the domestic steel products market.

However, the acquisition also comes with a funding requirement. APL Apollo plans to initially finance the ₹28,000-crore purchase through a mix of acquisition financing and later replace the debt with long-term capital.

This means managing the debt and maintaining profitability will be important for APL Apollo as it integrates the acquired businesses.

The company will also benefit from Tata Steel's manufacturing capabilities, product portfolio and wider market presence. The combination is expected to improve capacity utilisation, distribution and operational efficiency.

A third component: 5 MTPA colour-coated manufacturing partnership

Apart from the two main financial transactions, the companies have also agreed to expand their presence in colour-coated steel through a separate manufacturing arrangement.

Tata Steel has signed a memorandum of understanding with SG Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd (SG Spectra), an entity associated with the promoter group of APL Apollo, to establish exclusive contract manufacturing facilities with a capacity of 5 MTPA across India.

The facilities will be set up on a modular basis across different locations. The first 1 MTPA of capacity is expected to be established within the next 24 months.

Under this arrangement, SG Tech Engineering will develop the manufacturing capacity, allowing the companies to expand their colour-coated steel business through a model that does not require the same level of direct investment in manufacturing assets.

The partnership is expected to help the combined business tap the growing demand for colour-coated steel products in India.

When will the transactions be completed?

The proposed transactions are subject to regulatory approvals, which Tata Steel expects to receive in the coming months.

The company is targeting completion of the composite transactions within FY27. The acquisition of the promoter stake, the open offer and the transfer of the two businesses will together determine the final ownership and operating structure of APL Apollo.

Once completed, Tata Steel will have a controlling stake in APL Apollo, which will serve as its main platform for growth in steel tubes and colour-coated products.