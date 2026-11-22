Tata Steel on Sunday announced two separate transactions with APL Apollo Tubes for the transfer of its tubes and colour-coated businesses, with the combined deal value pegged at ₹28,000 crore. The final contours of the arrangement may emerge on Monday.

In a filing with the stock exchanges, Tata Steel said that its board approved the transfer of the company's tubes business and entered into a business transfer agreement (BTA) with APL Apollo Tubes. The board approved the transfer of the business of manufacturing, processing, marketing, sale and distribution of steel tubes and pipes at and from the steel tubes manufacturing facilities at Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli and Sahibabad. Tata Steel said that in each case, it included products manufactured directly by the company or through contract manufacturing arrangements, and certain cold-rolling and surface-coated steel product facilities at Khopoli, together with all related plants, facilities, operations and ancillary activities of the company, to APL Apollo Tubes as a going concern on a slump-sale basis for a lump-sum consideration of up to ₹11,700 crore.

APL Apollo Tubes' standalone turnover as of March 31, 2026, was approximately ₹15,110 crore. Promoter holding in APL Apollo stands at 28.18 per cent.

The listed company is a manufacturer of steel tubes and metal and colour-coated steel products. In a separate filing, APL Apollo also announced the transactions.

Tata Steel said that with the transfer of the company's tubes business to APL Apollo, its distribution network and product range are expected to support the growth of the tubes business. The transfer enables Tata Steel to unlock value from the tubes business and rationalise its downstream portfolio.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including approval from regulatory authorities, the filing mentioned. The sale of the tubes business is proposed to be consummated on or before March 31, 2028, or such other date as may be mutually agreed between the parties.

Tata Steel also announced the divestment of its entire equity stake in Tata Steel Colors Private Limited (TSCL) to APL Apollo for a consideration of ₹16,300 crore.

The company directly holds 43,30,00,000 equity shares, representing a 50 per cent equity stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Steel Colors Private Limited (formerly known as Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited) (TSCL). Tata Steel, indirectly through another wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL), holds the balance 43,30,00,000 equity shares, representing the remaining 50 per cent equity stake in TSCL. The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including approval from regulatory authorities.

The company said that the board also considered and approved the share purchase agreement to be entered into between Tata Steel, TSCL, TSDPL and APL Apollo, pursuant to which the company and TSDPL will each sell their entire shareholding in TSCL to APL Apollo for an aggregate consideration of ₹16,300 crore.

The sale is proposed to be consummated on or before March 31, 2028, or such other date as may be mutually agreed between the parties.