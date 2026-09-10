Tata Steel commissions India's first coke oven gas injection project

Tata Steel has commissioned India’s first coke oven gas (COG) injection project at its Meramandali steel plant in Odisha. The company on Thursday said the initiative is a significant milestone in the steel industry as it will help cut fossil-fuel consumption and carbon emissions from conventional blast furnace-based ironmaking.

In an integrated steel plant, COG, which is basically a hydrogen- and hydrocarbon-rich byproduct gas, is used for power generation, heating or simply flared. It contains a lot of hydrogen (over 55 per cent) and methane.

Instead of just burning this gas for general heat or power, the project cleans the gas to remove harmful tar and sulphur. Workers then pipe the clean gas directly into the blast furnace through small nozzles called tuyeres.

With support from technology partner Paul Wurth-SMS and equipment supplier Kobelco, Tata Steel has successfully implemented COG injection in the blast furnace through tuyeres.

Subodh Pandey, vice-president – technology, R&D, NMB and Graphene, Tata Steel, said the project demonstrated the potential to make greater use of gases already generated within an integrated steel plant.

"It will improve resource efficiency of the unit while lowering the carbon intensity of ironmaking by using COG as a reductant and partial substitute for conventional fossil fuels. This initiative will accelerate our journey towards Net Zero by 2045," he said.

The initiative is significant for the steel industry as the hydrogen in the gas replaces carbon as a chemical reducer, which lowers total carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions. The use of the gas reduces the amount of expensive metallurgical coke or coal needed to make iron.

Since conventional blast furnace operations depend heavily on coke and injected fossil fuels to provide both heat and the reducing gases required to convert iron ore into hot metal, finding ways to substitute part of these fossil inputs with internally generated process gases can provide a relatively direct route to reducing emissions without fundamentally changing the blast-furnace process.

"A coke oven gas injection feeds leftover gas from making coke back into a blast furnace to cut down on carbon emissions and save fuel. Apart from reducing fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, it also provides a unique opportunity to operate the blast furnace with a three-fuel system, enhancing operational flexibility and efficiency," Pandey said.

Tata Steel Ltd, Meramandali (TSM), located in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, is one of India’s leading integrated steel manufacturing facilities and the country’s largest producer of auto-grade steel.

Formerly known as Bhushan Steel Limited, the plant became part of Tata Steel following the successful acquisition by Bamnipal Steel Ltd (BNPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, in 2018, marking one of the first landmark resolutions under India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

Sudhir Kumar Mehta, vice-president – operations at TSM, said the project combined operational efficiency with environmental gains. “We continuously look for ways to improve efficiency while reducing the environmental impact. We have started making our operations leaner and cleaner by finding a productive use for coke oven gas within the blast furnace process,” he said.

Tata Steel's decarbonisation push is being pursued alongside capacity expansion and technology investments across its operations. In FY26, it logged a consolidated CO₂ emission intensity of 2.22 tonnes per tonne of crude steel (tCO₂/tcs), alongside an R&D expenditure of ₹1,456 crore.