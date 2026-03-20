Tata Steel commissions ₹3,200 crore Ludhiana EAF in green steel push

Tata Steel on Friday commissioned a Rs 3,200-crore scrap-based electric arc furnace (EAF) at Ludhiana in Punjab with a capacity of 0.75 million tonnes per annum, a milestone in its journey towards greener steelmaking.

Designed to limit CO₂ emissions to under 0.3 tonnes per tonne of steel, the company's first scrap-based EAF will run on nearly 50 per cent renewable energy. It will use 100 per cent steel scrap as raw material, with around 40 per cent sourced from the company’s recycling plant in Rohtak, Haryana.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by S Bhagwant Singh Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, and N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Steel, along with T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel, and other senior government officials and company representatives.

Describing the event as a “momentous milestone” and “historic occasion”, Chandrasekaran said the group has a comprehensive programme for sustainability across its companies. “We have a goal to achieve Net Zero in 2045 across all companies. And the company which probably has the toughest challenge is Tata Steel,”

“In Tata Steel, today, we have 35 million tonnes (mt) of steel capacity. Of this, 25 mt is in India, and another 10 mt between Europe and the UK,” he noted.

In the UK, Chandrasekaran pointed out, 3 mt was getting converted to green steel. In Europe, efforts were on to convert 7 mt capacity into green steel over the next 10 years.

“In India, it’s going to be very hard because we are also increasing capacity,” the chairman of Tata Steel explained.

From the current level of 25 mt capacity, Tata Steel is committed to add 6.5 mt — 5 mt at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) and 1.5 mt at the Meramandali plant. But it would be blast furnace-based.

“So we have to start our journey of green steelmaking,” Chandrasekaran said, adding that the first step in this direction was the Ludhiana EAF.

This project, which is a little less than one million tonne capacity, is the role model, he said. “We are already talking about replicating this, at least in 4 or 5 different locations — wherever we can source the raw material in the country,” he said.

The plant would produce construction-grade steel rebar under the company’s flagship retail brand “Tata Tiscon”. In a statement, T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel, said that the Ludhiana EAF marks a defining milestone in Tata Steel’s journey towards achieving Net Zero by 2045.

“It reflects how Tata Steel is rethinking capital investment for circular economy — by backing technologies that reduce resource intensity while remaining globally competitive,” Narendran added.