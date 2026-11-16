Tata Steel expects stronger performance in second half of fiscal: CEO

Tata Steel expects to perform significantly better in the second half of the current fiscal than in the first six months, CEO and Managing Director TV Narendran said.

He said steel demand remains strong and market conditions are favourable, while growth in key customer segments such as automobiles and construction has also been encouraging, helping the company post a reasonably good performance in the first half.

However, the conflict in West Asia has had an impact of around Rs 1,000 crore per quarter on the company and about Rs 1,400 crore globally, Narendran said during an interaction with the press on the sidelines of the inauguration of the five-day pan-India tribal conclave 'Samvaad' in Jamshedpur on Sunday.

He acknowledged operational challenges at the company's Kalinganagar and Meramandali plants in Odisha during the first half, but expressed confidence that production and operations would stabilise in the second half.

On expansion plans, Narendran said Tata Steel had announced a capacity addition of 5 million tonnes at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd and was also considering setting up a couple of scrap-based steel plants in southern and western India, on the lines of its facility in Ludhiana.

There was limited scope for further expansion at the Jamshedpur plant, he said, adding that the company's focus there would be on downstream facilities such as Tinplate and Combimills, as well as adopting new technologies, including Hisarna Steelmaking and EASyMelt, to reduce carbon emissions.

"Tata Steel has around 6,000 acres of land at Kalinganagar and Neelachal for expansion, and plans to increase its overall capacity to 40 million tonnes. Several projects to achieve the target over the next few years have already been initiated," he said.

Narendran said the proposed scrap-based plants in southern and western India would require around 100-150 acres of land and could be set up within one to two years, with an investment of about Rs 3,000 crore for a plant with a capacity of 0.8 million tonnes.

Though such plants are more expensive than iron ore-based steel facilities, they can be located closer to sources of scrap generation, he said.

The company was also exploring the possibility of setting up a plant at Chiroli in Maharashtra, with discussions underway with the state government, he added.

Asked about the challenges facing Tata Steel, Narendran said the geopolitical situation was a major concern beyond the company's control.

"External issues are beyond our control, but cost and productivity are areas we are focusing on," he said.

Around 2,500 participants representing 353 tribal communities from 26 states and Union Territories are taking part in the 13th edition of the conclave, which will continue till November 19, for cultural exchange and dialogue.