Tata Steel eyes €400-500 million EBITDA from Netherlands operations in FY27

Tata Steel’s Netherlands operations are expected to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 400 million-500 million euros in the current financial year, with a long-term target of raising it to 800 million-1 billion euros over time, Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said at the company's 119th annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday, where shareholders raised questions about the performance of its international operations. The Dutch operations reported EBITDA of 267 million euros in FY26.

Chandrasekaran told shareholders that the company had stemmed losses in Europe but added that "we still have work to do."

However, he stressed that the Dutch operations had remained self-funded since Tata Steel's 2007 acquisition of Corus Group, whose steelmaking assets included plants in the UK and the Netherlands.

"Since the acquisition, we have not funded the Netherlands. All its operations have been funded by the cash they generate, and they have paid about 1 billion euros in dividends over the years," he said.

While EBITDA is expected to reach 400 million-500 million euros in the current financial year, the goal is to increase it to 800 million-1 billion euros over time, he said.

However, the chairman of Tata Steel acknowledged that environmental regulations were a challenge. “The recent environmental regulations that have come up in the Netherlands far exceed the European Union (EU) standards. The emission norms have tightened to levels where some of the legacy assets of Tata Steel Netherlands will find it hard to meet the newly established regulatory norms within the accepted timelines.”

The company has taken up the issue with the Dutch government, the regulators and other relevant stakeholders to find a way forward.

To stem losses in the UK, the company is transitioning from blast furnace-based steelmaking to electric arc furnace (EAF) production at Port Talbot in South Wales — a 1.25 billion-pound project backed by about 500 million pounds in funding from the UK government. Currently, the UK operation is servicing only downstream customers with slabs procured from multiple geographies.

The EAF project will be completed in FY29. "At that time, the company should be not just EBITDA-positive, but profit after tax (PAT)-positive. That is the target for UK operations,” Chandrasekaran added.

However, the new electrical infrastructure connectivity project with the National Grid has been delayed. Chandrasekaran said, “It is continuing to be delayed and that’s causing us anxiety.”

As a result, the project will be completed in FY29 instead of FY28. Regarding the increase in cost, the company is in discussions with the government.

To address the challenges in Europe, Tata Steel has been expanding capacity in India. “In the last 10 years, our capacity has more than doubled, giving us significant EBITDA and cash generation,” Chandrasekaran said, adding that India is the company's primary cash engine.

Tata Steel is in a transformative phase, he said. “It is undertaking a major expansion to move towards 40 million tonnes (mt) in the near term, while at the same time looking at the acquisition of land and identifying new locations in India to consider expansion beyond 40 mt in the years to come.”

He also said that as the company expands into new sites, it is doubling down on efforts to ensure that safety and cybersecurity are given the highest priority in its operations.