Tata Steel Gopalpur SEZ builds ₹65K cr green investment pipeline in Odisha

Once known primarily for its port-led industrial potential, Gopalpur, along the eastern coast of Odisha, is rapidly emerging as one of India's most significant green manufacturing destinations.

Driven by Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZL), the Gopalpur industrial park in Ganjam district has built an investment pipeline of more than Rs 65,000 crore, attracting leading domestic and global companies across renewable energy, green hydrogen, specialty chemicals, advanced manufacturing, tyres, mineral processing and food processing in the last few years.

The latest additions, a proposed Rs 10,000 crore investment by Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) and a Japan-backed green ammonia project by ACME Group, are expected to further accelerate the park's transformation into eastern India's premier green industrial hub.

The momentum received a major boost with the recent signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between the Odisha government, Japan-based IHI Corporation, ACME Group and TSSEZL for setting up a 0.4 million tonnes per annum green ammonia plant along with a jettyless floating terminal at the park.

Calling the project a defining milestone in the park's evolution, Manikanta Naik, managing director of TSSEZL, said the green ammonia investment demonstrates the growing confidence of global investors in Gopalpur industrial park and Odisha's industrial ecosystem.

"The proposed project by IHI Corporation and ACME Group is a significant milestone in our journey of developing Gopalpur industrial park into a globally competitive industrial destination. We are committed to creating world-class infrastructure and an investor-friendly ecosystem that enables sustainable industrial growth," he told Business Standard.

Adding further momentum to the park's renewable energy manufacturing ecosystem, TSSEZL and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited have executed a binding land transfer agreement for TPREL's new manufacturing facility. The project will manufacture solar ingots and wafers, critical components in the solar photovoltaic value chain, supporting India's clean energy ambitions and strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Spread over nearly 2,970 acres, the Gopalpur industrial park has evolved into a fully integrated, plug-and-play manufacturing ecosystem developed by TSSEZL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel. The park offers ready industrial infrastructure, including internal road networks, reliable power and water supply, drainage systems, blanket environmental clearance, multimodal connectivity and seamless access to Gopalpur Port through a dedicated utility corridor, enabling industries to commence operations with minimal lead time.

Its strategic location on India's east coast, backed by excellent rail, highway and port connectivity, has made the park a preferred destination for export-oriented industries and companies looking to establish large-scale manufacturing facilities.

The investment pipeline now stands at Rs 65,061 crore, with projects spanning multiple sunrise sectors. While four companies, including Odimet Resources Private Limited, East Coast Overseas Private Limited, Tata Steel's ferrochrome plant, and Tata Consumer Products, with combined investments of around Rs 660 crore, are operational, 13 others are at various stages of implementation.

Sources said four projects worth Rs 9,150 crore are currently under construction. These include Deepak Mining Solutions Limited (Rs 2,700 crore) in specialty chemicals, Saatvik Solar Industries (Rs 3,000 crore), World Green Energy Limited (Rs 2,500 crore) and Luminous Power Technologies (Rs 950 crore), all of which are strengthening Gopalpur's rapidly expanding solar manufacturing ecosystem.

An additional nine large projects, accounting for investments of Rs 55,250 crore, are at various stages of planning and approvals. These include ACME Clean Energy (Rs 8,000 crore), Avaada GreenH2 (Rs 8,000 crore), HHP Five Private Ltd (Rs 4,000 crore), Ocior Energy Gopalpur One (Rs 7,200 crore), SRF Limited (Rs 10,000 crore), Superform Chemistries (UPL) (Rs 4,001 crore), ATC Tires AP Private Ltd (Yokohama Group) (Rs 4,000 crore), Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (Rs 10,000 crore) and GAIL Gas Limited (Rs 50 crore).

"The diverse investment portfolio reflects the park's emergence as a multi-sector industrial ecosystem with a strong emphasis on sustainability and future-ready manufacturing. Green hydrogen, green ammonia, solar manufacturing, specialty chemicals and advanced materials are expected to form the backbone of the next phase of industrial growth at Gopalpur," Naik said.

Industry leaders said the clustering of anchor investors within the same industrial ecosystem will create significant synergies across manufacturing, logistics and supply chains while generating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities. It is also expected to accelerate the development of ancillary industries, improve export competitiveness and support India's transition towards low-carbon manufacturing.

Manoj Upadhyay, founder and chairman of ACME Group, said the proposed green ammonia project at Gopalpur marks a historic shift in India's energy landscape. "Nobody thinks India can export energy. We have always been an energy importer. Now we will be exporting energy, and that energy export will happen from Odisha," he said during his recent visit to Bhubaneswar.