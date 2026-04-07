Tata Steel India clocks record crude steel production of 23.48 mt in FY26

Tata Steel on Tuesday said it clocked its ‘best-ever’ annual crude steel production in India at 23.48 million tonnes (mt) in FY26.Production was up 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), primarily due to the Kalinganagar ramp-up. However, this was partly offset by the shutdown of ‘G’ blast furnace for relining at Jamshedpur. In Q4FY26, crude steel production stood at 6.25 million tonnes, up 15 per cent Y-o-Y.India deliveries increased in line with production, leading to ‘best-ever’ annual volumes of 22.53 mt, the company said. Domestic deliveries crossed 20 mt for the first time. In Q4FY26, deliveries were up 10 per cent Y-o-Y and registered the highest quarterly volumes.The automotive and special products’ vertical achieved best-ever annual volumes of 3.4 mt and record quarterly volumes close to 1 mt in Q4FY26.The company said that ramping up new downstream capacities enhanced performance and enabled the shift towards high-end products, which increased 11 per cent Y-o-Y.The branded products and retail vertical achieved best-ever annual volumes of 7.3 mt, driven by the performance of well-established brands, Tata Steel said. Tata Tiscon achieved record annual volumes of 2.4 mt, while Tata Steelium, cold rolled brand, achieved a growth of 28 per cent Y-o-Y.The industrial products and projects’ vertical achieved volumes of 7.2 mt. The downstream footprint too achieved best-ever annual volumes across verticals.The gross merchandise value from e-commerce platforms, Tata Steel Aashiyana and DigECA, was Rs 9,360 crore for the year, up 161 per cent Y-o-Y.As far as European operations are concerned, Tata Steel Netherlands’ liquid steel production in FY26 was 6.7 mt and deliveries were 6.1 mt. In Q4FY26, deliveries rose 21 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 1.7 mt.Tata Steel UK deliveries for the year stood at 2.2 mt. The company said that it was lower Y-o-Y due to subdued market dynamics. Tata Steel UK is serving its customers via downstream processing of purchased substrate. The company said that work is progressing with respect to setting up a 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) electric arc furnace at Port Talbot.Tata Steel Thailand saleable steel production in FY26 was 1.33 mt and deliveries were 1.32 mt. Deliveries improved by 11 per cent Y-o-Y.