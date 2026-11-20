T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Steel, told Business Standard in a recent interview that the company would bid for iron ore mines.

“But having captive mines is not an end in itself. The cost economics should be justified,” he said.

Pointing out that better-quality iron ore is available outside India at competitive prices, Narendran said Tata Steel could adopt a sourcing strategy similar to the one it follows for coal.

“We will find a mix, just like we do in coal. So, there will be an iron ore buying strategy post-2030, which will be a mix of captive plus non-captive, which is what it is for coal,” he said.

Four legacy mine leases expire in 2030 The need for such a strategy stems from the impending expiry in 2030 of leases for four of Tata Steel's existing iron ore mines — Joda East, Noamundi, Katamati and Khondbond — which currently supply its domestic operations with low-cost iron ore.

The lease expiry follows a 2015 amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, which allowed leaseholders of minerals, including iron ore mines used for captive purposes, to continue mining operations until March 31, 2030.

In addition to its legacy mines, Tata Steel has expanded its captive mining portfolio through auctions and acquisitions.

However, the high premiums commanded by mining blocks in auctions remain a concern for the industry.

In 2021, Tata Steel won the Gandhalpada iron ore block in Odisha at a premium of 141.25 per cent.

Other mining assets came through acquisitions. Vijaya II was acquired with the Usha Martin steel business, Koida through Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd and Kalamang through Bhushan Steel.

Tata Steel's FY26 annual report said its India operations had 100 per cent iron ore supply security through captive mines, which produced 44 million tonnes during the year.

Its steelmaking capacity in India stood at 27.35 million tonnes in FY26.

Apart from developing a new iron ore sourcing strategy, Narendran said the company would continue to take costs out of specific areas.

“So that come 2030, we are as good as anyone else, if not better,” he said.

Since FY25, Tata Steel has pursued a cost-reduction programme across geographies, driven by initiatives spanning product mix, operational efficiency, procurement, supply-chain management, employee productivity, and leaner practices in stores, repairs and maintenance.

Narendran said Tata Steel was also pursuing growth opportunities at locations where it did not carry some of the legacy costs associated with older operations.

“We are building capacity at Kalinganagar and Meramandali in Odisha, and later in Maharashtra, where we may not have some of the legacy costs that we have in Jamshedpur,” he said.

“We are also closer to the port, at least in the case of Kalinganagar and Meramandali. So, strategically, we are in a much more competitive position, with a largely younger workforce than we have in Jamshedpur. So the cost of labour will be much better,” Narendran added.

The company is also working on the revenue side by moving further downstream, getting closer to customers and expanding its business-to-consumer operations.

Narendran said these measures were all part of Tata Steel's effort to protect competitiveness when its iron ore costs rise after 2030.

“It’s a multi-pronged strategy so that when we hit 2030 and our cost of iron ore goes up, it is mitigated as much as possible through all these initiatives,” he said.

Preparing for 2030 transition