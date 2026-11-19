Tata Technologies Ltd, which provides product engineering and digital services to manufacturers, aims to double its revenue to $1.1-1.3 billion while expanding operating profit margin to more than 20 per cent by 2030.

The company is betting on multiple large full-vehicle projects, software services and the aerospace and industrial heavy machinery segment. Its revenue in FY26 was around $600 million with an EBITDA margin of 15.5 per cent.

The company is expecting revenue to grow in double digits in current financial year FY27 and to expand further at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-20 per cent between FY27 and FY30, according to an investor presentation.

Tata Technologies provides product engineering and digital services to manufacturers. The company primarily serves the automotive sector while it is expanding in the aerospace and industrial heavy machinery spaces.

Its services include the product lifecycle, from designing and developing vehicles and other products to helping manufacturers industrialise them, operate factories and support products after launch.

Annual growth in the automotive services and industrial heavy machinery segment is now seen at 15-18 per cent during the period, while aerospace and technology solutions revenues are projected to grow 25-30 per cent and 3-5 per cent annually, respectively.

The company is looking to lead as a full capability partner rather than supplying engineering capacity for individual tasks. Once integrated into an OEM's program, a full capability partner is difficult to replace, it said.

Tata Technologies recently won a $138 million full-vehicle programme with a European luxury automaker, a $40 million full-vehicle engineering programme with a Japanese automaker and a $100 million programme with Tenneco.

The company underlined that full-vehicle programmes can lead to further work in manufacturing, software and product support, which helps deepen relationships and increase revenue from customers over time.

Aerospace is seen as the fastest-growing business in the company's forecast. Its aerospace revenue grew about 40 per cent annually in the last few years and is projected to reach $100 million by March 2028.

The company noted that the aerospace industry is becoming a meaningful, diversifying pillar for growth with the fleet doubling in 20 years, and India being the growth centre.

Tata Group's investment in aerospace is a home-market advantage - a fleet renewal, an MRO industry and a tier-1 manufacturer, all being built at once, on the doorstep, according to the presentation.

Meanwhile, Tata Technologies expects its organic software revenue to reach $100 million in the current financial year and double it in three years.

On profitability, the company expects its EBITDA margin to reach about 17 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY27 and over 20 per cent by the FY30, the presentation said.

Higher business volumes, larger programme and productivity gains from artificial intelligence are expected to drive margin expansion.