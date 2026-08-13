Tata Trust passes resolution to initiate setting up of selection committee

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) has initiated the process of setting up a selection committee to recommend a successor to N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons, after he informed the company’s nominee directors that he would not seek reappointment when his current tenure ends in February 2027.

In a statement on Thursday, SDTT said its trustees had passed a resolution to initiate the setting up of a selection committee “as soon as possible” in accordance with the Articles of Association of Tata Sons.

The development formally sets in motion the process of finding the next chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group.

Boards of various trusts under the Tata Trusts umbrella are meeting today. The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust holds nearly 28 per cent in Tata Sons — the largest shareholder — and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) holds a 24 per cent stake in Tata Sons. SRTT cannot have a meeting as it is banned from meetings under a directive by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

According to the statement, Chandrasekaran had written to the trust’s nominee directors on August 12, conveying his decision not to offer himself for reappointment as chairman after his current tenure expires on February 20, 2027.

“The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust respects Mr. Chandrasekaran’s decision not to offer himself for reappointment. We place on record our deepest appreciation for his contribution and stewardship of Tata Sons and the Tata group over the past decade,” SDTT said.

The trust said Chandrasekaran had made an “immense contribution” during a period of significant change, growth and transformation across the group.

The selection committee will be tasked with recommending a person for appointment as the new chairman of the board of Tata Sons.

SDTT said it would extend its full support to Tata Sons to ensure a “smooth, timely and orderly transition of leadership”, consistent with the values and long-term interests of Tata Sons and the Tata group.

Chandrasekaran’s decision leaves Tata Sons with a little over six months to complete the succession process before his tenure ends on February 20, 2027.