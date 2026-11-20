A board meeting of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), a key entity of Tata Trusts, on Friday was described as a routine event by trustees. The two-hour meeting, chaired by Noel Tata, approved grants for philanthropic projects and did not discuss any of the controversial issues, including the proposed listing of Tata Sons or the alternative plan to restructure the holding company to avoid its listing.

The meeting of Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons with a 66 per cent stake, was being watched with interest ahead of a likely stormy board meeting of the holding company once again. This comes against the backdrop of an intense conflict between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons as well as infighting within Tata Trusts.

The November 26 board meeting of Tata Sons, chaired by N Chandrasekaran, is expected to discuss the company’s stock exchange listing—a subject that turned the boardroom into a battleground barely two months ago on September 17. The Tata Sons board had, in the September meeting, backed the listing proposal following a mandate from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as well as the resolution to give a third term to Chandrasekaran as chairman of the company, while Noel Tata as a nominee director opposed both.

In the forthcoming board meeting of Tata Sons, the plan to restructure the holding company to keep it privately held is also likely to come up for deliberations. The restructuring plan, by merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into Tata Sons, is supposed to allow Tata Sons to operate as a non-financial company and avoid a stock exchange listing mandated by the RBI for upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Noel Tata and some representatives of Tata Trusts proposed restructuring of Tata Sons after the September 17 board meeting.

At the SDTT meeting on Friday, a ₹50 crore grant for Pune-based Jehangir Hospital was among the projects approved by the trustees. Jehangir HC Jehangir, a trustee at Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), another key trust, is the chairman of Jehangir Hospital.

Earlier this year, the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner had frozen SRTT's decision-making powers over an alleged violation of amended norms regarding perpetual trustee tenure.

Meanwhile, the boards of other smaller trusts under the Tata Trusts umbrella also held their meetings on Friday.