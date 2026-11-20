The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust approved over ₹150 crore in grants to five initiatives, including ₹50 crore to a hospital in Pune led by Jehangir H C Jehangir, who has been associated with other Tata Trusts.

All the proposals at the meeting chaired by Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, and also attended by Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, people aware of the matter said.

There was no discussion at the meeting on any of the other issues within the Tata group dominating the headlines, they said.

Amid questions raised over a grant being made to an entity with whom Jehangir, a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trusts, is associated, a source asserted that there is "no conflict of interest" in this case.

Pune's Jehangir Hospital, which is promoted by the Cowasji Jehangir Trust counts on Jehangir HC Jehangir as the chief executive.

Senior management of the hospital made a detailed presentation at the SDTT meeting held at the Tata Trusts office in Mumbai on Thursday, where they spoke about a ₹300-crore expansion plan.

The 350-bed multispeciality hospital is expanding by constructing one more building and SDTT is supporting them with the same, they said.

A fourth of the beds at the hospital are reserved for subsidised care, they added.

The SDTT trustees felt that a hospital raising its own resources needs to be encouraged through financial support at a time when many healthcare providers are raising money from private equity players.

Other proposals discussed and passed at the meeting include proposals on a sports academy, poverty alleviation and girl child support, they said, adding that many of the projects are in backward regions.

Rest of the proposals involve grants of about ₹25-30 crore each, they said, adding that the overall grants cleared at the meeting will total to ₹150-200 crore.

To a specific question on other discussions, given that the meeting comes less than a week ahead of a crucial Tata Sons board meeting on November 26, a source said all trustees requested others to exit the room and spoke among themselves for around 10 minutes.

Other attendees at the meeting included Noel's son Neville and Tata group veteran Bhaskar Bhat, they said, adding that Srinivasan and Singh attended virtually.

In the divisions among the upper echelons of Tata group, Srinivasan and Singh have sided against Noel, while the other trustees are with him.

Bagging Jehangir's support will be crucial for Noel Tata as he navigates in the battle for Tata Sons, the holding company of the country's largest Indian conglomerate where Tata Trusts has a 65 per cent stake.

Tata Sons has not been able to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) as SRTT has been frozen by the Maharashtra charity commissioner.

At the last board meet of Tata Sons on September 17, all board members, including Srinivasan, sided against Noel on crucial votes, including chairman N Chandrasekaran's reappointment and complying with the RBI mandate for listing Tata Sons.

The Tata Education and Development Trust is also scheduled to have a meeting on Friday afternoon. The board members of this trust include Noel Tata, Mehli Mistry, and JN Mistry.