Tata Trusts meets this week ahead of high-stakes AGM over quorum concerns

The trustees of the largest shareholder of the salt-to-software conglomerate’s holding company are expected to take a view on whether the Tata Sons AGM can be held without a quorum, if that is the case till then.

Also, the Trusts board is expected to discuss its stand on the renewal of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s term as a director on the board of the company — an item on the agenda of the Tata Sons AGM.

Chandrasekaran (or Chandra, as he’s called), who was appointed to the board of directors at Tata Sons in October 2016, is due to retire by rotation. He is seeking shareholders’ approval for reappointment as a director on the board.

Although such reappointments are a routine matter, the current context is triggering questions around voting by shareholders at the AGM, a source explained. He added that ''this AGM may not be as routine as in the past, indicating turbulence between the holding company and its principal shareholder''.

Chandra’s second term as the executive chairman of Tata Sons is till February 2027.

While Tata Sons has called an AGM on August 18 despite a lack of quorum, there’s no clarity yet on whether a meeting will take place that day or it would be adjourned for the day and deferred by a week. If the AGM fails to take place even after a week, the matter would be referred to the Registrar of Companies (RoC), which can extend the time to hold the meeting by three months, according to sources.

The quorum issue

As per Tata Sons’ Articles of Association (AoA), a valid quorum at an AGM would imply the presence of an authorised representative jointly nominated by Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) — the two trusts which constitute a majority of Tata Trusts’ shareholding in Tata Sons. Since SRTT has been frozen by the Maharashtra Charity Commission over alleged governance issues related to life trustees on the board, a key shareholder won’t be able to participate in the AGM.

The legal opinion is divided on whether an AGM can be held without a quorum in the current circumstances. The AGM — a critical meeting for adoption of accounts, paying dividends and commissions among other things — is mandatory for all private and public companies. Sources pointed out that the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner may even look at the option of freeing up SRTT for the AGM because of its criticality.

Unpredictability over the AGM — first such development in its century-old history — is adding to the overall uncertainty in the business group otherwise known for its stability, an official pointed out. Currently, the two big unknowns in Tata Sons relate to its future as a listed or a private company as well as the tenure of its top leadership.

Tata Trusts did not comment on its proposed meeting.

Suspense over listing

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its much-awaited list of the upper-layer (UL) non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), with Tata Sons finding a place there. The RBI had in 2022 mandated stock market listing of upper layer NBFCs within three years. Even as the deadline for listing has passed, the suspense over Tata Sons’ future remains. While including Tata Sons in the list of NBFC-UL last week, the RBI added a caveat. ‘’The inclusion of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd in the list of NBFC-UL is without prejudice to the outcome of its application for de-registration, which is under examination,’’ the RBI stated. In 2024, Tata Sons had cleared its debt and filed an application for de-deregistration as a core investment company (CIC), while seeking to remain a private entity. The issue has been under examination since then.

With stakeholders of Tata Sons and Tata Trusts holding diverse views on the listing of Tata Sons, a clarity from the RBI is expected to bring greater stability to the group which has a combined market cap of around $328 billion across 26 publicly listed companies.

Leadership future

The future course of action on the group’s leadership has also been in limbo. Irrespective of the outcome of the Tata Sons AGM, on August 18 or subsequently, the broader question of leadership has been hanging.

Chandra’s second term as Tata Sons chairman is till February 2027, and no decision has been taken on the future course of the company’s leadership yet. While Tata Trusts, with 66 per cent shareholding in Tata Sons, had passed a resolution last year to extend Chandra’s term as executive chairman of Tata Sons by another five years, it was put on hold earlier this year after Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata expressed his reservations on the performance of several group companies.